ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Property tax auction nets $1.5 million for Steuben County

By Cormac Clune
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBsag_0gjdoDg600

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County says that its first online-only Delinquent Real Property Auction was a success, netting a total of $1.5 million and recovering more than $847,000 in back taxes for the county, according to Finance Deputy Commissioner Mitch Alger.

The auction ran from June 15-22 and saw 99 parcels sell. According to Alger, the parcels brought in a total of $2.4 million and recovered slightly more than $847,000 in back taxes, with the remainder appropriated into the County’s General Fund.

Steuben County property tax auction starts today

Alger credits the length of the auction and the ease of placing bids on the county’s website for the success of the event. He also added that the auction attracted out-of-county bidders with county ties.

Alger says that the auction’s success bodes well for a planned second Real Property Auction expected to be held in the next few months, with roughly the same number of properties up for bid.

To view the list of properties sold, you can visit the official auction page on Stueben County’s website by clicking/tapping this link .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Man indicted for stealing railroad equipment

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Court has released the indictment of a man alleged to have stolen railroad equipment back in May. According to the indictment, Stephen Campbell was indicted on the charge of grand larceny in the fourth degree. It’s alleged that on or about May...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Road repaving underway in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Workers on Pennsylvania Avenue in Elmira began repaving the road after it underwent construction over the past couple of days. “Now we won’t have pavement markings in place yet so it’ll be all black,” said Andy Avery, Chemung County Department of Public Works Commissioner. “so people need to pay attention and […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Back Taxes#Real Estate#Steuben County#Finance#General Fund#Nexstar Media Inc
The Batavian

Photos: Large load navigating the Village of Le Roy

A load that was so large, that when it came through the Village of Le Roy today Department of Transportation crews had to lift the traffic lights from the intersection of Lake Street and Main Street. Photos by Mary Margaret Ripley.
LE ROY, NY
FL Radio Group

Body of Missing Nurse Found in Wayne County

The body of a nurse who had been reported missing earlier this month was located inside of a parked car in Wayne County Thursday. Keri Anne Heine had been missing since July 10th. A car belonging to the Rochester General Hospital nurse was found near a business along State Route 104 in Ontario. Police confirmed her dead body was found inside.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Ramp closure on I-99 in Painted Post starts next week

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers going through Painted Post should be ready to slow down for roadwork on the highway next week. The New York State Department of Transportation announced that the ramp for Exit 13B, connecting I-99 to Denison Parkway West (SR352) will be closed starting July 25. Crews will be repairing a culvert, and the project is expected to end by the end of next week.
PAINTED POST, NY
WETM 18 News

2022 County Fairs in the Twin Tiers

Fair season is right around the corner in the Twin Tiers. 18 News has compiled a list of local fairs. If you see a fair that is not listed, let us know so the list can be updated. Chemung County Fair Date: August 2 – August 7, 2022 (Tuesday through Sunday) Address: 170 Fairview Rd. […]
WETM 18 News

Portions of the Twin Tiers are officially in a heat wave

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – After three days of excruciating heat, portions of the Twin Tiers are officially in a heat wave. The criteria for a heat wave in New York and Pennsylvania is three consecutive days with highs of at least 90 degrees. According to data from the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, Tuesday’s high was […]
ELMIRA, NY
police1.com

2 N.Y. officers shot, 1 dead; mayor declares state of emergency

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A police officer was fatally shot and another wounded in Rochester, New York, officials said Friday. The officers were on patrol as part of a plainclothes tactical unit when they were shot around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, authorities said. Police Chief David Smith identified the slain officer...
ROCHESTER, NY
railfan.com

Livonia, Avon & Lakeville to Buy Ontario Midland

LAKEVILLE, N.Y. – Livonia, Avon & Lakeville has filed paperwork to purchase control of neighboring short line Ontario Midland Railroad Corp. The sale price was not disclosed. The deal to purchase 55 percent of Ontario Midland’s stock is expected to close on Aug. 13, according to paperwork filed with the STB.
wxhc.com

Local Farmer to be Featured on Show “This American Dairy Farmer”

Walnut Ridge Dairy in Lansing will be featured in the American Dairy Association North East’s newest episode of “The American Dairy Farmer.”. This is a digital series which highlights family, tradition and sustainable food production on local dairy farms. The show features Jake Palladino from Walnut Ridge Dairy in Lansing, New York. He is a Cornell University graduate and works to provide the best care to his cows and the people he manages daily.
LANSING, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira home health aide sentenced for submitting fraudulent timesheets

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira woman has been sentenced after she never showed up for hundreds of hours of health aide work to care for an elderly patient. According to the New York State Inspector General’s Office, Denise Lewis, 45, of Elmira, worked for a now-deceased elderly and disabled workers’ compensation recipient at her […]
chronicle-express.com

Main Deck brings contemporary farm-to-table fare to Keuka Lake

New restaurant brings three food & beverage experiences to Penn Yan, with Main Deck Restaurant, Tunnel Bar Cocktail Lounge, and Scuttlebutts Casual Quick Service. PENN YAN — Main Deck, a new waterfront eatery located in Penn Yan, opened its doors on Wednesday, July 20. The former Top of the Lake location was redeveloped, following a purchase in late 2021 by Penn Yan native Tim Stuart. After several months of redesign and renovation, the Main Deck concept has been brought to life with three unique dining concepts — a restaurant, a patio lounge and bar, and take-away window service; with Stuart’s vision executed by a highly curated team of experienced professionals led by General Manager Brad Burritt and Executive Chef Jason Lambert.
PENN YAN, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy