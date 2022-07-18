Property tax auction nets $1.5 million for Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County says that its first online-only Delinquent Real Property Auction was a success, netting a total of $1.5 million and recovering more than $847,000 in back taxes for the county, according to Finance Deputy Commissioner Mitch Alger.

The auction ran from June 15-22 and saw 99 parcels sell. According to Alger, the parcels brought in a total of $2.4 million and recovered slightly more than $847,000 in back taxes, with the remainder appropriated into the County’s General Fund.

Alger credits the length of the auction and the ease of placing bids on the county’s website for the success of the event. He also added that the auction attracted out-of-county bidders with county ties.

Alger says that the auction’s success bodes well for a planned second Real Property Auction expected to be held in the next few months, with roughly the same number of properties up for bid.

To view the list of properties sold, you can visit the official auction page on Stueben County’s website by clicking/tapping this link .

