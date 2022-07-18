New restaurant located in Washington Heights neighborhood

A staple for affordable pastas in Greenpoint is expanding with a second location. Forma Pasta Factory, the neighborhood-favorite Italian restaurant that’s nailed the fast-casual noodle, confirmed in an Instagram post earlier this month that it’s headed to Fort Greene for its sequel. The pasta shop is opening at 5 Greene Avenue, near Fulton Street, and — if the neighborhood is lucky — it will serve the same lineup of noodle shapes and sauces as in Greenpoint, where pastas are priced between $13 to $16 each and designed to boil in two minutes. Eater has reached out to the restaurant for more information on the expansion.

