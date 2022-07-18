ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

New restaurant located in Washington Heights neighborhood

By Brian Kramp
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe owners of McBob’s have a new restaurant located in...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

A Greenpoint Staple for Affordable Pastas Is Headed to Fort Greene

A staple for affordable pastas in Greenpoint is expanding with a second location. Forma Pasta Factory, the neighborhood-favorite Italian restaurant that’s nailed the fast-casual noodle, confirmed in an Instagram post earlier this month that it’s headed to Fort Greene for its sequel. The pasta shop is opening at 5 Greene Avenue, near Fulton Street, and — if the neighborhood is lucky — it will serve the same lineup of noodle shapes and sauces as in Greenpoint, where pastas are priced between $13 to $16 each and designed to boil in two minutes. Eater has reached out to the restaurant for more information on the expansion.
RESTAURANTS
Apartment Therapy

You Can Rent “The Godfather” Mansion in NYC for an Entire Month

In honor of “The Godfather” reaching its 50th anniversary, the mansion from the 1972 film is available to book on Airbnb for a monthly stay at its Staten Island location. “Built in 1930, our charming but expansive 6,248-square-foot home has undergone renovations and is completely modernized, while still being recognizable from the exterior for its appearance in “The Godfather” 1972 film,” the homeowners recently shared on Airbnb’s description. Previously, the property was on the market for $1.375 million in 2019.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Soho Institution Raoul’s Is Opening a French American Diner This Fall

Raoul’s, the decades-old Soho bistro, is preparing to expand, owner Karim Raoul tells Resy. The restaurant known for its burgers and legendary steak au poivre is headed down the street to 179 Prince Street, between Thompson and Sullivan Streets, this fall with Revelie Luncheonette, a French American diner anchored by an old-school soda fountain counter. According to Resy, the diner aims to land somewhere “between spendy destination spots and bar food” with omelets, green chile cheeseburgers, milkshakes, and other casual fare.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy