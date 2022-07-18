New restaurant located in Washington Heights neighborhood

Raoul’s, the decades-old Soho bistro, is preparing to expand, owner Karim Raoul tells Resy. The restaurant known for its burgers and legendary steak au poivre is headed down the street to 179 Prince Street, between Thompson and Sullivan Streets, this fall with Revelie Luncheonette, a French American diner anchored by an old-school soda fountain counter. According to Resy, the diner aims to land somewhere “between spendy destination spots and bar food” with omelets, green chile cheeseburgers, milkshakes, and other casual fare.
