Celtic chief Michael Nicholson replaces Stewart Robertson on SPFL board

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Celtic chief executive Michael Nicholson replaces Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson on the SPFL board elected for season 2022/23.

The 42 member clubs of the SPFL on Monday elected the seven club representatives at the league’s Annual General Meeting.

The SPFL board includes three cinch Premiership representatives, two from the cinch Championship and two covering cinch League 1 and cinch League 2, one as an alternate director.

Elected to serve alongside SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster, chairman Murdoch MacLennan and independent non-executive director Karyn McCluskey, were, from the cinch Premiership: Nicholson, Ron Gordon (Hibernian) and James MacDonald (Ross County), who takes over from Ross McArthur (Dunfermline Athletic).

Nicholson was confirmed as the new permanent chief executive of Celtic in December after an interim spell following the departure of Dom McKay and he takes over from Robertson.

From the cinch Championship: Les Gray (Hamilton Academical) and Graeme Mathie (Ayr United), who takes over Ross McArthur (Dunfermline Athletic)and from the cinch League 1 and League 2: Alastair Donald (Forfar Athletic) along with alternate director – Paul Hetherington (Airdrieonians).

Comments / 0

