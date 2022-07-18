ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

OBITUARY: Brenda Phillips, 1967-2022

By LoCO Staff
lostcoastoutpost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with great sorrow the Phillips family announces the passing of our beloved Brenda Phillips. Brenda was born on May 5, 1967 and went to meet her papa on July 1, 2022. Brenda was born to Rod and Darlene Phillips on May 5, 1967. She attended Alice Birney, Jacobs Jr...

lostcoastoutpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Robert Eugene Sprague, 1956-2022

Robert (Bob) was born in Arcata on May 28, 1956 at Trinity Hospital to LaVern Sr. and Grace Donna (Kern) Sprague. He was raised in Arcata with his three sisters and three brothers. Bob attended local school and attended Arcata High School. He played little league baseball in Arcata as well as softball with his three brothers on the Beaver Lumber Softball Team. Bob also served in the U.S. Army.
ARCATA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Michael Dennis Hauger, 1945-2022

Michael was married to his lovely wife, Rosemarie, until her passing in 2017. Michael was a lifelong resident of Eureka. He was born July 28, 1945 to Dave and Alberta Hauger and he had two siblings: David and Debbie Hauger. Michael worked 41 years as a longshoremen, loading ships on...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Linda Rae Greenlaw, 1949-2022

Linda was born in Berkeley in 1949 and passed away on June 29, 2022. She leaves behind two brothers, two children, their partners, and two grandchildren, as well as countless others who will mourn this loss. Linda, affectionately known as Billie by her husband, was brought up in the Bay...
ARCATA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Steven Mark Perkins, 1962-2022

Steven Mark Perkins — beloved son, brother, father and friend — died peacefully on July 8, 2022 after a short painful battle with an aggressive form of lung cancer at the age of 60. Steve was born on May 5, 1962 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Eureka and spent most of his grade school years in the Eureka City Schools district. Steve began his love of music at an early age, starting with piano at age 5, trumpet at age 10 and getting involved with playing the electric bass in his early teens.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eureka, CA
Obituaries
Humboldt County, CA
Obituaries
County
Humboldt County, CA
Local
California Obituaries
City
Eureka, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Scott Edward Messer Sr., 1956-2022

Scott Edward Messer Sr. died suddenly at home in Eureka on May 2, 2022 at the age of 65. We mourn his loss. Scott was born on August 11, 1956 at the former Trinity Hospital in Arcata to Geraldine Lois (Petersen) Alden and Richard Allen Messer. He was the oldest of three brothers.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Eureka Mayor Susan Seaman Says She Will Not Seek Re-Election

ELECTION REDUX: It’s Almost Time to Take Out Those Papers to Run For City Office!. Just last week, I started counting my old campaign signs and resources for re-election, meeting with my campaign manager and securing endorsements. While my position at the City has provided me with plenty of ups and downs, I never entertained the thought of not running again. So, in a way, I’m as surprised as many of you to announce that I am not seeking a second term as Mayor of Eureka.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Need Some Financial Help to Fire-Safe Your Property? The County Has a Grant Program for That

The County of Humboldt, in its role as a member of the Humboldt County Fire Safe Council (HCFSC), is offering private landowners the opportunity to participate in the Fire-adapted Landscapes and Safe Homes (FLASH) cost-share program. Grant funding for this program is provided by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) as part of the California Climate Investments Program as well as the U.S. Forest Service through the California Fire Safe Council. Technical assistance and up to $4,500 in reimbursement is available to landowners seeking to create defensible space around their homes and reduce hazardous fuels (flammable vegetation) along access routes and in strategic locations on their property.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Drug Trafficking Trial of Michael Acosta, Former District Attorney Candidate, Scheduled for Early Next Year

Trial has been scheduled in late February for a Eureka defense attorney accused of dealing drugs out of his home and law office on Cedar Street. This morning visiting Judge Marilyn Miles set a Feb. 27, 2023 trial date for Michael Phillip Acosta and his partner Sarah Marie Carroll, arrested during a 2020 raid and charged with drug possession and maintaining a drug house. Trial confirmation is set for Feb. 5.
EUREKA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brenda Phillips
Person
Alice Birney
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Steve Cordero, 1961-2022

Steve, as he was known by loved ones and friends, was born December 10, 1961, in Wailuku, Hawaii on the island of Maui. He moved with his family to Eureka, California when he was two, but would continue to visit Hawaii and live for extended periods of time with family in Maui throughout his life. He graduated from St. Bernard’s High School in 1980 and then CSU Chico, in 1992. After graduating Chico State, Steve moved to the Bay Area to work for Sprint PCS. Work then took him to New Mexico, where he continued to be employed by Sprint PCS, and later went on to work for Intel and Intuit. He moved back to Eureka after five years to help care for his parents. In 2001 he gained employment with Humboldt County Social Services as an eligibility worker. Over the next 21 years he steadily promoted, with his final position being a Supervising Staff Services Analyst. His “work family” became his second family to him, and he enjoyed providing leadership and guidance to them and watching them excel and grow. Steve was planning to retire in February of 2023 and moving to the Seattle, Washington area once his wife, Casey Cordero, retired.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Calfire Makes it Official: Fire Season is Here and Burn Permits Will be Suspended Next Week

California has already experienced an unusually early start to wildfire activity amidst an ongoing drought and historically low rainfall and reservoir levels. While wildfires are a natural part of California’s landscape, wildfire activity in California and across the west is starting earlier and ending later each year. Warmer spring and summer temperatures, reduced snowpack, and earlier spring snowmelt create longer and more intense dry seasons that increase moisture stress on vegetation making forests more susceptible to severe wildfire.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jr High

Comments / 0

Community Policy