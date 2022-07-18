ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Michigan football players to appear at Big Ten media days

By Isaiah Hole
 4 days ago
The most sure fire way to note that the college football season is nearly upon us is that conferences are starting to hold their media days.

The Big 12 has already had its media days conference, and with the SEC set to kick its multi-day presser this week, the Big Ten is set to hold its own at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Michigan football will enter as the reigning Big Ten champion, and is set to appear on Day 1, Tuesday. The conference announced all of the student-athlete participants on Monday and it turns out that the Wolverines will have four players appearing in Indianapolis.

Michigan will have two offensive players and two defensive players, though it usually brings three players total, with QB Cade McNamara and TE Erick All representing the offensive side, while DT Mazi Smith and CB DJ Turner representing the defense. All four players are seniors.

Perhaps the surprise here is that WR Ronnie Bell isn’t among the four representatives. Generally, the players who appear at media days are either enshrined leaders or expected leaders, though not all who attend are team captains, as Bell is.

Last year, the Wolverines brought Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Ross, and Hassan Haskins to the event.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

