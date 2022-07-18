ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah COVID-19 cases increase 13%, but July 4 gap in testing a likely cause

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
The Spectrum
The Spectrum
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yBpis_0gjdn7VC00

New coronavirus cases leaped in Utah in the week ending Sunday, rising 13.3% as 7,789 cases were reported. The previous week had 6,872 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Utah ranked 26th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

In the latest week, coronavirus cases in the United States increased 29% from the week before, with 947,862 cases reported. With 0.96% of the country's population, Utah had 0.82% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 42 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

The Fourth of July holiday disrupted who got tested, when people got tested and when both test results and deaths were reported. This may significantly skew week-to-week comparisons.

Within Utah, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in San Juan County with 340 cases per 100,000 per week; Tooele County with 313; and Salt Lake County with 272. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Salt Lake County, with 3,162 cases; Utah County, with 1,284 cases; and Davis County, with 950. Weekly case counts rose in six counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Salt Lake, Utah and Davis counties.

In Utah, 22 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 13 people were reported dead.

A total of 997,556 people in Utah have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 4,869 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 89,542,107 people have tested positive and 1,023,799 people have died.

Utah's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 17.

Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 384
  • The week before that: 395
  • Four weeks ago: 308

Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 73,328
  • The week before that: 67,692
  • Four weeks ago: 57,602

Hospitals in 36 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 27 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 40 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Lakeland Gazette

Elmo Dies Of Myocarditis After Receiving COVID Vaccine￼

Reports have confirmed that beloved Sesame Street resident Elmo died unexpectedly this morning just a few hours after receiving the COVID vaccine. “Elmo not feeling so good,” Elmo reportedly said just moments before collapsing. Officials concluded the cause of death to be “unknown” although medical examiners claim he died...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Upworthy

If mosquitoes won't leave you alone, it could be because of what's happening in your body

They seem to be attracted to viruses. As much as I love summer, there is one thing I could do without: bugs. More specifically, mosquitoes. Those pesky little buggers can wreak havoc on a beautiful summer day. Who hasn't spent time outside in summer and then come in all itchy and covered in bites? There are multiple reasons why some people are more susceptible to mosquito bites than others, but there's a new one that likely isn't on people's radars. Mosquitoes could be attracted to the odor certain viruses create in the body.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
County
Utah County, UT
Local
Utah Coronavirus
Utah County, UT
Government
Local
Utah Health
Utah County, UT
Health
State
Utah State
SELF

Why Does My Poop Smell So Bad?

Look, we all know that poop is not supposed to smell good. But if the stench of your stool suddenly becomes so out-of-this-world, you may wonder, “Why does my poop smell so bad?” A stench that overpowers what’s already considered pungent must signal something is wrong, right? Not exactly.
HEALTH
Newsweek

Fact Check: Can You Overdose From Picking up Fentanyl-Laced Dollar?

Alarming news stories about the prescription opioid fentanyl have continued to spark panic among the public and politicians. Frightening reports such as a 13-month-old boy stumbling across a drugs wrap containing fentanyl or the drug being released through air vents at a children's center, quickly catch attention as America is overwhelmed with the volumes of the drug brought in through illicit supply chains.
PHARMACEUTICALS
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake Followed by Almost 20 Aftershocks Northern California: USGS

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred north of the San Francisco Bay area in Northern California at 4:57 a.m. local time on Tuesday, June 28, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Nearly 20 aftershocks below 2.0-magnitude transpired after the quake. There were no immediate reports of earthquake casualties. The seismic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s Snake River Killer Case Profiled By People Magazine

Idaho is in the national spotlight this week as People Magazine dedicated this week's cover called "Search for a Serial Killer.' 'An elusive monster first targeted the Snake River Valley area in 1979.' The story is a true-crime thriller covering the disappearances of five people along the Snake River Valley between Idaho and Washington.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Gannett#Salt#Johns Hopkins University
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Actually Has Its Own "Area 51"... Under a Lake

These 11 UFO Sightings in Idaho Are Proof We're Not Alone. We dug into the archives of the National UFO Reporting Center and found some of the most terrifying and convincing UFO encounters from Idaho. How a Pregnant Woman Was Almost Abducted by Aliens in Idaho. In June of 1980,...
ASTRONOMY
CBS Denver

Biologists' fears confirmed on the lower Colorado River

For National Park Service fisheries biologist Jeff Arnold, it was a moment he'd been dreading. Bare-legged in sandals, he was pulling in a net in a shallow backwater of the lower Colorado River last week, when he spotted three young fish that didn't belong there. "Give me a call when you get this!" he messaged a colleague, snapping photos.Minutes later, the park service confirmed their worst fear: smallmouth bass had in fact been found and were likely reproducing in the Colorado River below Glen Canyon Dam.They may be a beloved sport fish, but smallmouth bass feast on humpback chub, an...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
102.5 The Bone

Crunch time: Thousands of Mormon crickets plowed off Idaho highway

Transportation officials in southwestern Idaho had a messy job as thousands of Mormon crickets were scattered across highways. The Idaho Transportation Department posted a video of a heavy equipment operator plowing crickets off Highway 51, KBOI-TV reported. Too many crushed bugs along the highway can lead to slick spots, making it hazardous for motorists, according to the television station.
IDAHO STATE
Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Montanan

Report: Fatal Ovando bear attack likely caused by food-conditioned bear

The final report on the Ovando bear attack that killed a California bicyclist last summer found that the incident was likely an attack driven by a food-conditioned bear. The recently released Interagency Grizzly Bear Executive Committee report found that food and toiletries inside and near the tent, as well as food scent left behind from […] The post Report: Fatal Ovando bear attack likely caused by food-conditioned bear appeared first on Daily Montanan.
UPI News

Lake Mead water levels drop closer to dead pool status

June 24 (UPI) -- Water levels at Lake Mead dropped to historic lows this week with persistent drought exacerbated by climate change and increased water demands driving the reservoir closer to becoming a "dead pool." The nation's largest reservoir on Thursday measured at 1,043.8 feet, its lowest level since the...
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

Entire police force quits over manager who held 'progressively responsible positions'

The entire police force for the small North Carolina town of Kenly tendered its resignation in protest over a newly hired town manager. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson announced the resignations and cited a "hostile work environment" that ensued since the hiring of the manager, who began serving in her post back in June and had been touted by the town for previously working in "progressively responsible positions."
KENLY, NC
deseret.com

Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West

Wildfires continue to burn across the West, choking parts of Utah, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho in smoke and temporarily raining ash down on Salt Lake City residents. In Utah, three major fires broke out over the weekend, resulting in moderate air quality across the state expected to linger for several days.
UTAH STATE
The Spectrum

The Spectrum

747
Followers
766
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St George, UT from The Spectrum.

 http://thespectrum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy