Woman shot, killed after argument with roommate, Lafayette Police says

By Ashley White, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago
A woman was fatally shot after an argument with her roommate, according to Lafayette Police.

Officers were called at about 10 p.m. Sunday to a parking lot in the 2400 block of West Pinhook Road, which is in South Lafayette between Kaliste Saloom and East Verot School roads.

They found a woman, later identified as 30-year-old Kiswanna Latham of California, who had been shot and was unresponsive, department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a release.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Before the shooting, the woman argued with her roommate, 52-year-old Rickey Matthews, of Compton, California, Green said.

Matthews was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Other police news:Lafayette Police opens new downtown precinct, announces camera surveillance system

Contact Ashley White at adwhite@theadvertiser.com or on Twitter @AshleyyDi.

