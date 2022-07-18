ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

SNIDER: Nats need to keep Soto at all costs

By Rick Snider
 4 days ago
Juan Soto seems like the last man standing from a World Series championship just three years ago. He needs to be here three years from now no matter the cost.

Trade him? Ask the Boston Red Sox how trading a young superstar works.

Reports following Soto's supposed rejection of a $440 million offer by the Washington Nationals over the weekend were followed by more sources saying the team will offer one more deal and then it's the trade block for the outfielder.

But it should be a bluff. The team needs a centerpiece to lure the crowds while it rebuilds from currently the worst record in the majors. Take away Soto and there's not much else, but Josh Bell and Luis Garcia and a bunch of rally-killers.

Think of all the talent that has left over recent years – Max Scherzer, Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Anthony Rendon for starters, along with Stephen Strasburg looking like his career is done and Ryan Zimmerman retiring. As bad as those departures were, Soto's would be the worst.

Harper was supposed to be the next Mickey Mantle and certainly his career has been very good aside from striking out so much — he could power a wind turbine with those errant swings. Soto may be the next Ted Williams and losing him over money would cause Nats fans to curse a franchise it once loved for simply coming to town.

Of course, Soto wants more than $440 million. There's no doubt agent Scott Boras will seek the first $600 million contract. Indeed, $500 million seems guaranteed.

Soto wants it and he'll get it even if waiting for free agency in 2025. It may be the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees or New York Mets that pay a king's ransom, or some outlier, because who thought Philadelphia would get Harper?

Obviously, the Lerner family would like to sign Soto before selling so the team's next owners know their balance sheet. A half-billion-dollar deal might lessen the team's overall value, though. And, the Lerners would like to exit without a legacy of being tightwads who sold their best player. It's not like Soto is free soon. Two years is a long time for new owners to work a deal, so the Lerners need to stand pat and let someone else open the vault.

If Washington expects to emerge in a couple years from its current 31-63 rock bottom, Soto is a proven foundation. Otherwise, they're just rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic and selling fantasy foolishness over real recovery.

Rick Snider has covered Washington sports since 1978. Follow him on Twitter: @Snide_Remarks.

Yardbarker

Paul Goldschmidt Achieved A Rare Cardinals Feat In Los Angeles

Paul Goldschmidt certainly earned the opportunity to start at first base for the National League All-Star team in last night’s All-Star Game. He has been red-hot since May and has led the St. Louis Cardinals in their pursuit of their 12th World Series title. They’ll begin the second half...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
106.7 The Fan

JUNKIES: Are the Nats really $100-plus million off with Juan Soto?

Jon Heyman revealed to The Sports Junkies on Wednesday that the Nationals may still be more than $100 million off in negotiations with Juan Soto. It's stunning to think that the gap could still be so cavernous after they've already made a $440 million extension offer, but Heyman believes the $43.33 million average annual value (AAV) that Max Scherzer received from the Mets will be the starting point for Soto and his agent, Scott Boras.
WASHINGTON, DC
