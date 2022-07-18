ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU’s Doughty selected in 2nd Round of MLB Draft

By Brian Holland
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU redshirt sophomore infielder Cade Doughty was selected Sunday night in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays. Doughty, a second baseman from Denham Springs, La., was the No. 78 overall pick in the MLB Draft.

Doughty joined LSU teammate Jacob Berry as a Day 1 selection in the draft, which continues at 1 p.m. CT Monday with Rounds 3-10 and concludes at 1 p.m. CT Tuesday with Rounds 11-20. Berry was the first-round choice Sunday night (No. 6 pick overall) of the Miami Marlins.

Doughty batted .298 this season with 15 homers, 57 RBI, 56 runs and a team-high 19 doubles. He was voted to the 2022 NCAA Hattiesburg Regional All-Tournament Team after hitting .444 (8-for-18) with three homers, six RBI and seven runs.

He blasted two homers and drove in three runs in May 19 win at Vanderbilt, marking his second career two-homer game; his first two-homer game came on March 13, 2021, versus UT San Antonio.

Doughty provided a walk-off homer to defeat Georgia on May 1 and a walk-off single in a win over Missouri on April 22, and he was named National Player of the Week and SEC Player of the Week after leading the Tigers to a season-opening three-game sweep of Maine. He hit .571 (8-for-14) with three doubles, two homers and 12 RBI in the Maine series.

Doughty was selected as a high school freshman in the 39th Round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers before enrolling at LSU, where he started 133 games over three seasons (2020-22), batting .301 with 31 doubles, two triples, 30 homers, 124 RBI and 104 runs.

He is the son of former LSU catcher Richard Doughty, who played for the Tigers’ 1989 College World Series team.

(Release via LSU Athletics)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

