Sauk County officials identify bicyclist killed in crash near Merrimac

MERRIMAC, Wis. — Sauk County Sheriff’s officials identified a bicyclist Monday who was killed in a crash last week near Merrimac.

David M. Curto, 65, of rural Merrimac, was cycling on State Highway 78 near Goette Road Thursday afternoon when he lost control and veered into the westbound lane. Officials said a vehicle then hit Curto, who died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and the incident remains under investigation.

