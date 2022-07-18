ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 in Lake, Sumter counties: Infections slightly rise as Florida sees statewide increase

By Caroline Gaspich, Daily Commercial
 4 days ago

LEESBURG — Within the last two weeks, new COVID-19 infections have slightly increased in both Lake and Sumter Counties, according to the Florida Department of Health .

This increase comes as COVID-19 cases rise throughout the state of Florida. According to the Palm Beach Post , new federal data shows new COVID patient counts broke above 4,000 in the last week for the first time since February.

According to the most recent data, Lake and Sumter counties have also seen an increase in COVID vaccinations administered in the last two weeks.

Here's a look at local COVID trends.

The COVID-19 landscape in Lake, Sumter counties

Between July 8 and July 14 in Lake County, a total of 1,068 people tested positive for coronavirus, according to the FDOH .

This is a slight increase from two weeks ago, when 1,045 new people tested positive.

Between June 24 and June 30, Lake County's positivity rate was 20.4%. Between July 8 and July 14, 22.4% of people who tested for the virus were positive.

Sumter County also saw an increase in COVID cases. Between July 8 and July 14, 410 positive cases were recorded. Between June 24 and June 30, 321 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sumter's positivity rate also increased from 17.7% to 24.5% during that time.

COVID-19 vaccines, testing

The number of COVID vaccinations administered for both Lake and Sumter counties increased in the past two weeks.

According to the FDOH, in Lake County, 66% of people aged 6 months and older are vaccinated. Between July 8 and July 14, 211 more people got vaccinated.

In Sumter County, 65% of people aged 6 months and older are vaccinated. Within the last two weeks, 56 more people got vaccinated.

Lake County ended COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Lake County on June 30.

Any resident in need of COVID-19 vaccines or testing is encouraged to contact their primary doctor's office, local pharmacy, urgent care, or community health centers in their area. Those without a primary doctor can contact the DOH office at 352-771-5500 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule an appointment.

To find additional COVID-19 vaccine locations near you, visit vaccines.gov , text your ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 or visit floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines/vaccinelocator .

To find a testing site near you, visit Floridahealthcovid19.gov/testing-sites . For the latest local information, visit the DOH website at lake.floridahealth.gov or follow them on Twitter at @FLHealthLake.

For general information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19 , email covid-19@flhealth.gov, or call 866-779-6121.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: COVID-19 in Lake, Sumter counties: Infections slightly rise as Florida sees statewide increase

