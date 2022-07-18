ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Suspect cries, tries to hug victim amid attempted South Nashville robbery

By Laura Schweizer
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police charged a male suspect that reportedly used a metal pipe during an attempted robbery on Sunday in South Nashville.

According to Metro Nashville police, Nicholas Daniels, 26, entered Total Wireless, located at 818 Murfreesboro Pike, without a shirt, asked for a phone contract, but was told to come back in an hour with a shirt on to get the phone.

Nicolas Daniels (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
MNPD said when Daniels came back, he threatened to rob the employee while holding a metal pipe. The employee allegedly told Daniels he would give him a phone in an hour.

Police said the victim calmly walked over to him and removed the pipe from Daniels’ hands, then Daniels began to cry and attempted to hug the worker.

Police arrived shortly after and said they found the metal pipe on scene. Daniels was charged with attempted aggravated robbery.

WSMV

Woman arrested for attacking people, cars with a cane at Publix

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a woman on Wednesday evening for attacking customers at Publix in downtown Nashville with a cane. According to the arrest affidavit, 29-year-old Samantha Ahnefeld was seen chasing people with a can in the Publix parking lot on Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. in downtown on Wednesday. The woman even used the cane to smash vehicles parked outside the grocery store.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Suspect fights with police officer after gas station burglary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man smashed a Nashville gas station window with a rock and stole beer, according to Metro police documents. Metro police reported the man, later identified as 40-year-old Calvin Covington, smashed a window at the Shell station on Fesslers Lane and stole two cases of beer. Police said he was then […]
NASHVILLE, TN
