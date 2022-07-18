ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Dried blueberries ‘urgently’ recalled nationwide over lead concerns

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Jocelina Joiner
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32JvCe_0gjdm30V00
(Credit: Brand Storm Inc. via FDA)

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — The Food and Drug Administration has issued an urgent recall alert for dried blueberries after high levels of lead were detected.

The FDA said the recall announced by BrandStorm Inc. involves Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries, which were sold in the United States through retail and online stores.

A lab in Maryland identified the concern after testing uncovered the presence or potential presence of lead over the FDA’s recommended limits.

The FDA said an investigation was conducted by the packing site, and the original heavy metal reports for the crop year showed no presence of lead.

“After further investigation it was found that the products county of Origin is Lithuania and aggressive monitoring of heavy metals may be deemed necessary,” the FDA stated. “As an immediate action the packing site is actively working to enhance food safety system by implementing mandatory batch testing for heavy metal.”

The FDA said the issue is isolated to two batches of blueberries with a Best By Date 12/2024 and 01/2025. The lot codes are as follows:

  • Lot 2021363-1, Best By Date: 12/2024
  • 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160
  • Lot 2022026-1, Best By Date: 01/2025
  • 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160

The product is sold in white and blue pouches with Natierra brand and logo. They can be identified by checking the product name, manufacturer details and lot number on the bottom right of the pouch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vBk6V_0gjdm30V00
(Credit: BrandStorm Inc. via FDA)

While BrandStorm has not received any reports of adverse effects related to the recall, the company is working to enhance the food safety system by implementing mandatory batch testing for heavy metals.

The FDA says lead occurs naturally and may be contracted in fruits and vegetables during cultivation.

“Lead is a toxic substance present in our environment in small amounts and everyone is exposed to some lead from daily actions such as inhaling dust, eating food, or drinking water,” the agency said.

However, exposure to larger amounts of the element can cause lead poisoning, with its effects dependent upon the amount and duration of exposure and the exposed person’s age.

Though people with high lead levels in their blood may show no symptoms, they could suffer damage to the nervous system and internal organs. Symptoms of acute lead poisoning may include abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output, according to the FDA, which added that children are particularly vulnerable.

“If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system can occur,” the FDA said. “This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems.”

Anyone with the recalled product should throw it out. Refunds are available at the location of purchase. Anyone who bought the product online can email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com to request a refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 310-559-0259, 8 am – 4:30 pm PST, email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com or send a direct message using the www.Natierra.com website.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player is $100,000 richer after buying a winning ticket in Hazle Township. The winning ticket was bought at the Hazle Mini Mart on 1136 State Route 940 and won the Saturday drawing. The winning numbers were 2-39-50-61-66, and the red Powerball 15. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn and the ‘Powerplay’ ball.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Motorcycle crash leaves two injured, one flown to medical center

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A motorcycle crash in Stroud Township left two people injured, Wednesday evening. According to the Monroe County Control Center, a motorcycle crash occurred on Wednesday evening, in the area of North 5th Street and Oakwood Avenue. Officials say two people were injured in...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
WBRE

DA: Man drives dealer to buy cocaine in exchange for weed

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the arrest of a man they say is accused of driving a dealer to buy cocaine in exchange for weed. According to Wayne County DA A.G. Howell, Tupico Lynn Jefferson, 50, of Honesdale, was arrested after a traffic stop revealed he was driving a car with a known drug […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of breaking infant’s arm and ribs

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Hanover Township Police Department arrested a man who they say shook and squeezed a seven-month-old baby causing near-fatal injuries. On May 12, officials said Romie Brown brought a seven-month-old child to Geisinger Children’s Hospital in Danville for hemangioma and increased head size. The hospital reported to a Children […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

PD: Man steals items worth over $400, shopping cart

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dickson City Police Department is asking for public help in finding a man they say stole items and a shopping cart from Kohl’s. According to the Dickson City Police Department, the man pictured below is wanted for questioning regarding an indent where...
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

Shots fired in Wilkes-Barre, two in custody

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Heavy police activity occurred in Wilkes-Barre Friday afternoon after neighbors say they heard shots fired. Eyewitness News was on the scene when police shut down Hughes and Wall Street for a report of shots fired. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, officers arrived on the...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Contamination#Foodsafety#Blueberries#Brandstorm Inc#Natierra
WBRE

Death investigation after body found in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monroe County Coroner confirms a body was found under a bridge in Stroudsburg overnight. According to officials, a man’s body was found face down in the water under the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Stroudsburg Borough on Main Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Once arriving at the scene investigators recovered the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of throwing meth in river, resisting arrest

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced the arrest of a man they say resisted arrest after throwing meth into a river. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday around 11:50 p.m. a 34-year-old man wanted in Pike County was seen walking near Turkey Hill on Park Street in Honesdale. PSP states the man was […]
HONESDALE, PA
WBRE

Reading man indicted for trafficking methamphetamine

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Reading man has been indicted on Thursday for trafficking methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Daniel Michael Gomez, 27, of Reading, was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges Gomez […]
READING, PA
WBRE

Police search for missing teen in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. According to the Scranton Police Department, Ariella Mclnerney, 15, was last seen Friday around 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East Elm Street. Police say she is frequently seen in the 1300 block of Capouse Avenue […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
WBRE

Chase ends after motorcyclist loses control of bike, police

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Hazleton City Police Officers arrested a man they said fled from police at a high rate of speed on July 17. Police say they only caught up to him after he lost control of his motorcycle. Police officers said they observed a male operating a motorcycle on West Diamond Avenue without […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Police end search for missing child in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton police were asking for public help in finding a juvenile that has been missing for two days. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, Bryan Alexander Gonzalez was last seen on July 19 at around 3:00 p.m. in the area of South Pine Street and East Birch Street.
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Escaped inmate captured in South Carolina

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the escaped inmate, Robert Vargo, from Luzerne County has been captured in South Carolina. According to District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Robert Maverick Vargo, 25, who was wanted after escaping the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Sunday morning. The […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of entering multiple homes, vehicles

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after he was accused of entering several residences and cars in Carbon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Wednesday around 8:50 a.m. troopers received several calls from residents in the area of Stony Mountain Road and Lipo Way in Penn Forest Township regarding a man “forcibly” making his way into houses and cars.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man injured in motorcycle crash dies

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says a man has died after crashing with another car while riding a motorcycle in Monroe County. According to the coroner, Michael Bobitka, 61, of East Stroudsburg, was operating a motorcycle on Wednesday when a crash occurred with another car at the intersection of North 5th Street and Oakwood Avenue in Stroud Township around 6:30 p.m.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Residents react to Wilkes-Barre neighborhood shootout

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Two people are in custody following a shootout in a Wilkes-Barre neighborhood Friday afternoon. The violence happened just one day after President Biden canceled his visit to the city to speak about community safety and crime-related issues. A positive COVID-19 test prevented President Biden from speaking in the Diamond City on […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy