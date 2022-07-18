ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, KS

Boil Water Advisory issued for the City of Douglass, Butler County

By KNSS Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aKyPy_0gjdlLqX00
Photo credit Getty

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Douglass public water supply system located in Butler County.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water. Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears. Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water. Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory took effect on July 18 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Regardless of whether the public water supplier or Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at 316-747-2012, or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: kdhe.ks.gov/waterdisruption

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

Comments / 0

Related
KNSS Radio

City of Wichita extends high temperature relief options

With the Wichita area continuing to face high temperatures for the next week, the City of Wichita is continuing efforts to provide relief to residents in need. Residents may continue to ride Wichita Transit for free until the end of the day Saturday, July 30. City buses and trolleys have air conditioning and Wi-Fi, and residents are invited to utilize buses as a way to beat the heat.
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

CDC: Masks recommended for Sedgwick County

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC), is once again recommending people wear masks indoors, after forty-one Kansas Counties have entered the high risk category for COVID-19. The KDHE shows that 2,827 Sedgwick County residents tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two weeks. Sedgwick County Health officials...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KNSS Radio

Construction slated for new bridge in northwest Wichita

Construction will begin this fall on a new bridge over the Arkansas River in northwest Wichita. The Wichita City Council approved a nearly $9.53 million plan that will replace the Amidon Street bridge between 13th and 21st Street North. The existing, four-lane bridge was built in the 1960s and has...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Butler County, KS
Government
County
Butler County, KS
City
Douglass, KS
KNSS Radio

House damaged by fire in east Wichita

Fire damaged a home in east Wichita. It happened around 11:00 a.m. Friday morning in the 300 block of south Hillsdale, Dr., near Kellogg and 143rd E. Arriving crews observed flames coming from the residence, and observed downed power lines. The blaze was quickly brought under control. A damage estimate...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

House burns in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department was able to quickly put out a house fire in east Wichita on Friday morning. The fire was in the 300 block of South Hillsdale Drive, near Kellogg and 143rd Street East. The first fire crews arrived shortly after 11 a.m. and found flames coming from the […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Systems#Tap Water#Drinking Water#Water Supply#Foodsafety#Kdhe#Labo
KNSS Radio

Wichita offers relief from high temperatures

With the Wichita area facing high temperatures for the next week, the City of Wichita is working to provide relief to residents in need. Beginning Tuesday, July 19, residents may ride Wichita Transit for free until the end of the day through Saturday, July 23. City buses and trolleys have air conditioning and Wi-Fi, and residents are invited to utilize buses as a way to beat the heat. Officials will reevaluate on Friday, July 22 to extend free rides.
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

WFD: Wichita apartment fire caused by careless smoking

A three alarm apartment fire Tuesday night in west Wichita caused $2 million in damage. It began around 6:20 p.m., at the Aspen Park Apartments, in the 8400 block of W Central. Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz says investigators determined that a resident had been smoking on a balcony and carelessly discarded the cigarette which caused the blaze.
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

Early voting is underway in Sedgwick County

Early voting is underway in Sedgwick County for the August 2 primary. The primary is open to all registered voters due to the “Value Them Both” amendment question on the ballot. In Wichita, Sedgwick County voters can cast their ballot at the Sedgwick County Election Office, 510 N....
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

3 people injured in Ottawa County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says three people have serious injuries after two vehicles crashed on U.S. Highway 81 Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. and about 30 miles north of Salina. The KHP said a car was heading west on Sunset Road...
OTTAWA COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KVOE

Area counties at high risk of West Nile virus

Area counties are in an elevated risk for West Nile virus, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. KDHE issued a high-risk warning for infections in north-central, south central, northeast and southeast Kansas. Lyon, Chase, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties are in the northeast region. Coffey and Greenwood counties are in the southeast region.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

CRASH UPDATE: Americus woman hurt when raised dump truck bed hits bridge

An Americus woman suffered potentially serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash near the Lyon-Coffey county line Wednesday morning. The crash was reported at Interstate 35 mile marker 142 southbound, 10 miles east of Emporia’s eastern city limits and between the Hartford-Neosho Rapids exit and the Lyon-Coffey county line, around 10:40 am.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police warn of increased traffic enforcement Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department will join other law enforcement agencies in stepping up traffic enforcement on Wednesday. WPD said on Facebook that "Operation Impact" is a 24-hour "multijurisdictional enforcement effort aimed at dangerous driving violations." As part of the operation, the department's traffic section will focus on Meridian, Kellogg and K-254, the post said.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Crews battle house fire, heat in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters had to battle the heat outside and while fighting the fire inside a home Monday afternoon in south Wichita. Crews were called out to the 2100 block of South Glenn for the report of a fire coming from a home that was under renovation. A rehab unit was on the scene to check on the crews that arrived.
WICHITA, KS
KVOE

One person to Newman Regional Health for treatment after wreck near 24th and Industrial

One person suffered apparently minor injuries after a crash in northwest Emporia on Monday. Emporia Police and Emporia Fire responded to the 2300 block of Industrial around 11 am after a crash involving a pickup and SUV. Fire Capt. Ryan Schmidt says one person in a pickup was taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment afterward. Three others involved in the crash declined treatment.
EMPORIA, KS
kmuw.org

Wichita increases assistance for people with housing vouchers

Wichita increased the maximum amount of rent that housing vouchers will cover at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Housing vouchers are a form of government rent assistance. The city of Wichita distributes about 3,000 of them to low-income individuals and families. The increase is between 7 and 9%, depending on...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Judgment: Evergy Kansas Central to pay Kansas $500,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
KANSAS STATE
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy