Woman identifies her brother as attacker after waking up from two-year coma



A West Virginia woman who woke up from a two-year coma identified her brother as her attacker, according to police .

When Wanda Palmer awoke from a coma, she told police her brother, Daniel Palmer III, was responsible for her coma, according to CNN. While Palmer was only able to answer simple yes-no questions, police gathered enough testimony to arrest her brother and charge him with attempted murder and malicious wounding, police said Friday.

"After 2 years of being hospitalized and in a coma resulting from being attacked, hacked, and left for dead, Wanda Palmer is now awake to see her assailant in custody — her brother, Daniel Palmer," said a statement posted on the Jackson County Sheriff's Department's Facebook.

Palmer was found in an "upright position" on her couch at her residence near Cottageville, West Virginia, with severe injuries caused by what appeared to be a hatchet or axe in June 2020, according to police. A witness reported seeing Palmer's brother on her porch around midnight the night before she was discovered, Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said.

Police investigated several people but could never file charges, and the weapon with which she was attacked has never been recovered, according to police.

Palmer III was arraigned and assessed with a bond of $500,000, according to Mellinger, who said it is unclear how he pleaded.

Palmer is coherent now, but she is unable to hold full-length conversations, Mellinger said.