Cottageville, WV

Woman identifies her brother as attacker after waking up from two-year coma

By Asher Notheis
 4 days ago

A West Virginia woman who woke up from a two-year coma identified her brother as her attacker, according to police .

When Wanda Palmer awoke from a coma, she told police her brother, Daniel Palmer III, was responsible for her coma, according to CNN. While Palmer was only able to answer simple yes-no questions, police gathered enough testimony to arrest her brother and charge him with attempted murder and malicious wounding, police said Friday.

"After 2 years of being hospitalized and in a coma resulting from being attacked, hacked, and left for dead, Wanda Palmer is now awake to see her assailant in custody — her brother, Daniel Palmer," said a statement posted on the Jackson County Sheriff's Department's Facebook.

Palmer was found in an "upright position" on her couch at her residence near Cottageville, West Virginia, with severe injuries caused by what appeared to be a hatchet or axe in June 2020, according to police. A witness reported seeing Palmer's brother on her porch around midnight the night before she was discovered, Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said.

Police investigated several people but could never file charges, and the weapon with which she was attacked has never been recovered, according to police.

Palmer III was arraigned and assessed with a bond of $500,000, according to Mellinger, who said it is unclear how he pleaded.

Palmer is coherent now, but she is unable to hold full-length conversations, Mellinger said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Chicago

9-year-old girl dead, 14-year-old girl hospitalized after being pulled from Lake Michigan in Gary, Indiana

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- A 9-year-old girl is dead and a 14-year-old girl was briefly hospitalized after they were pulled from Lake Michigan n Gary, Indiana Tuesday afternoon. At 2:25 p.m., a witness saw the two girls struggling in the water at a section of Marquette Park Beach with no lifeguards, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
GARY, IN
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
Fox News

Wild monkeys steal infant, throw child off roof in tragic attack

A newborn baby boy died tragically on Friday, when a pack of monkeys stole him from his parents and threw him off a roof. According to multiple reports, Nirdesh Upadhyay of Bareilly, India, was standing on his third-floor roof terrace with his wife and the child when the animals landed and surrounded them.
