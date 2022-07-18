ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Boys and Girls Club looking for scholarship help for members

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Boys and Girls Club is looking for donors to help with a scholarship drive so no kid will have to miss programming because of money. "Our membership fee is really based on free and reduced lunch guidelines," said Lance Patterson with the club. "We kind of...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Patterson: Collaboration key to fill Wilson's 'big shoes'

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Boys and Girls Club board has chosen to promote Lance Patterson to Skip Wilson's role with the agency, once Skip retires next month. "Skip has been here from the beginning of the Boys and Girls Club and definitely has huge shoes to fill," Patterson said. "I hope that I can continue to carry that legacy that he's created. He has been such a mentor over the last 18 years that I've been there and I've really learned a lot from him. Probably the thing that I learned the most was, it's really about the people. Spending time to get to know the people, get to know who we're serving and who works for us and really focusing on people. When we do that, we see good things."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Overdue help: Hutchinson Public Library permanently waiving late book fines

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Starting August 1, there are no more fines just for bringing a book back late at the Hutchinson Public Library. "We're getting rid of fines that people might currently have, overdue fines," said Gregg Wamsley with the library. "We won't be charging overdue fines going forward. That doesn't mean there are zero fees. For example, if you damaged a book or you lost a book or something like that, we're still going to charge for that, because we have to replace it. We do have a couple of other things that we will continue to charge overdues for. Mainly our hotspots that we check out and for interlibrary loan items, because those are items that other libraries have loaned to us. We collect overdue fines on that. But, for anything that's a Hutchinson Public Library book, CD, DVD, whatever, there will be no more overdue fines."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Salvation Army with school clothes vouchers starting Aug. 1

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army will be offering school clothes vouchers again this year. The program will start August 1st and go through September 9th. You must have an appointment. To set the appointment, you must call 620-663-3353. Photo ID must be provided for all adults and for children, a social security card, medical card or shot record must prove their identity. Paperwork to determine eligibility must be completed.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Jones Family Field Night looking for help August 13

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Clayton Evans, the teacher and coach who faced so much adversity last year, wants to help his students give back to the Jones family of Nickerson next month. The Hutchinson High School DECA group will be hosting a Field Night for the Jones Family on August...
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hutchinson, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
City
Hutchinson, KS
Hutch Post

Pre-K and Virtual School options still looking for USD 308 students

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Parents of three and four year olds in Hutchinson USD 308, there are still spots for your little ones. "We have about 50 spots available," said Krystal Young with USD 308. "Some of those are for 3-year-olds, and some of those are for 4-year-olds. We would love to have all of our programs full, between Head Start, Early Education Center and USD 308 Pre-K. If you haven't yet applied, you can definitely go to our website and find the information, or you can just call our Head Start at (620) 615-5750."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Child care class offered by Reno Co. Health Dept.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Health Department will be offering an orientation class for those interested in becoming a child care provider. The class will be held via the Teams app on Aug. 4 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Reserve your spot by calling Jeanette at 620-694-2900. The cost to attend this adult-only class is $20.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Business owners survey for Chamber Blue plan is live

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Business owners looking to save money on their employee's health insurance can go now to let Blue Cross and Blue Shield know of their interest in more information. "We knew that the actual survey link would be coming," said Debra Teufel with the chamber. "Originally, it...
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Club#Scholarships#Charity#Kancare
Hutch Post

Coffee at the Cosmo canceled this week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Cosmosphere announced Wednesday that, because of unforeseen circumstances, this Thursday's Coffee at the Cosmo has been canceled. The space museum says that Coffee at the Cosmo will return on Sept. 15 as scheduled.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Sellers endorses Corey for County Commission

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Current Reno County District 1 Commissioner Ron Sellers has endorsed Cris Corey to take over his seat on the commission. According to Sellers, he met with Corey and he is "committed to making Reno County a livable and long term option for all- young people, families, working age people, and retirees."
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Surge win seventh straight

TULSA, OK- The Wind Surge defeated the Tulsa Drillers 7-3 on Friday night as Wichita scored seven runs on fifteen hits to win their seventh straight game. Christian Encarnacion-Strand led the way for the Surge as he finished three for five with an RBI on the night. Nash Knight followed with an impressive outing as he went three for four at the plate.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Hutch Post

Monarchs win in Newton Wednesday

NEWTON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Monarchs went on the road to Newton Wednesday night and won by a score of 7-3. Corbin Hawkins was strong on the mound, throwing eight innings and giving up three runs on eight hits in the win. Alex Birge homered for Hutchinson in the...
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Dad saves Kan. woman from text scam involving crypto

A 26-year-old Salina woman was stopped before she lost money to a scammer. The woman was notified via text that her Amazon account had been hacked, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. When she called the phone number in the text, she was told that Amazon was working with...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Reno Co. unemployment rate increases in June

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The unemployment rate in Reno County inched up 3/10ths of one percent in June. According to figures released from the Department of Labor, the jobless rate in the county increased to 2.9%. The jobless rate for June of 2021 was 3.6%. There were 872 county residents out of work.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Reno Co. Planning Commission meets Thursday

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Planning Commission will look over a request from a developer during their regular meeting Thursday. The developer wants to open a small coffee shop with a drive through in Yoder. Lawrence Street Properties LLC wants to build the small shop on a...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

🎥 Wichita officers disciplined for inappropriate text messages

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The city of Wichita on Thursday announced discipline for members of the police department who exchanged racist, sexist and homophobic texts and images. Three officers resigned or retired from the department, according to Interim Wichita Police Chief Lem Moore. (Click below to watch the press conference) Moore...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Water main will need to be moved as part of West 11th project

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The work on West 11th Avenue has prompted the finding of additional problems. "We currently have the 11th Avenue reconstruction project going on," said Jeff Schenk with the city. "It's going on between the Harsha Canal and Main Street. Right now, we have from the Harsha Canal to 4th Street closed. During the construction of this phase, the contractor hit a water service line, repairing it revealed that the existing main was going to be too shallow. After the new pavement was going to be on, it was going to be approximately 20 inches from the top of pavement, which is well within the frost line. We have immediately begun to design a water main relocation. The intent is to be able to complete the realignment of this new water line, while still getting the main line of 11th Avenue open. I know the project has already been delayed."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County Commission to hold RNR budget hearing August 30

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners set a date of August 30th for their revenue neutral budget hearing during Tuesday's agenda session. Like most government entities, the county is proposing to exceed the revenue neutral rate with hopes of lowering the budget before final approval. The proposed budget is $81.7 million on total taxes levied of $26.6 million for a mill levy of 39.475 mills.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy