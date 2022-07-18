ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Former Oregon star Devon Allen disqualified from World Athletic Championships following controversial ruling

By Jarrid Denney about 10 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r98NP_0gjdkThK00
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Devon Allen’s hopes of a storybook weekend at Hayward Field were over before they began.

Allen, a former University of Oregon standout who starred in both football and track and field for the Ducks, entered Sunday with high hopes of capturing a 110-meter hurdle title at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene. He owns the fastest time in the world this season — and the third-fastest time ever — after running a blazing 12.84 seconds in New York earlier this summer.

But his meet ended in heartbreak. Prior to the start of Sunday night’s final, Allen was disqualified for a false start.

Runners are not permitted to start sooner than .1 second after the starting gun goes off. Allen was detected by the digital starting block as having reacted on .099 seconds, meaning he was disqualified for reacting .001 seconds too soon.

“By the rule, a false start,” Allen said in the mixed zone afterward. “But it’s just so, so close that there’s a lot of margin of error there. The fact that there’s no, I’m not going to say leeway, but saying the equipment is 100% perfect – 1/1000th is pretty close to the limit. I’m 1/1,000th slower and everybody is happy. Everybody is (saying), ‘Hey great race, world champ,’ and that’s that.

“It’s a little frustrating. There’s a lot of variables in a race.”

He immediately protested the ruling to meet officials, but was unsuccessful in overturning it and was ultimately shown two red cards, meaning he was not allowed to compete.

“Initially, my first reaction was that maybe (Grant Holloway) next to me was still going into set — because it was a quick gun and he goes into set a little bit later, so I thought they were going, ‘Hey, go into set when we say set,’” Allen said. “So when I was flagged, I was very surprised. It was also part of the frustration because I know for a fact that I didn’t react until I heard the gun.

“To be one one-thousandth of a second too quick — I know I’m quick — but that kind of sucks.”

Grant Holloway of the U.S. — who is close friends with Allen — went on to win the race in 13.03 seconds. Fellow American Trey Cunningham was second in 13.08. Asier Martinez of Spain was third in a personal-best time of 13.17.

Afterward, Allen Tweeted out a celebratory message to Holloway and Cunningham.

Allen’s absence wasn’t the only one that loomed large during Sunday’s final.

Hansel Parchment of Jamaica, who captured the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, withdrew prior to Sunday’s final after suffering an injury during warmups.

Now, Allen will put his track and field on the backburner. The former Ducks receiver has signed with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles and is set to report to training camp on August 26.

Allen, who has not played in a football game since his last game as a Duck in 2016, shocked the track and field world in April when he performed at Oregon’s pro day in Eugene and announced he was aiming to sign with an NFL team.

Just six days later, he signed with the Eagles. On Sunday, Allen was asked if, and when, he might make a return to the track.

“My goal is to be the best hurdler ever and I still have a chance to do that and my goal is to play in the NFL and help right now the Eagles win a Super Bowl,” he said. “There’s really not much I can do. It’s just one race, which is frustrating. Track and field is so difficult because you train all year for one competition that lasts 13 seconds, and that’s that. It’s kind of like your identity is based all on that one competition, which is frustrating. It happens and I’ll learn from it and I’ll make sure I react not as fast next time.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

4-star WR Joshua Manning committing Thursday

Lee’s Summit (Mo.) four-star wide receiver Joshua Manning will be announcing his college commitment Thursday night at his high school. Manning is ranked as the No. 303 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
CLEVELAND, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
On3.com

Josh Heupel addresses end of game fiasco between Tennessee and Ole Miss

The finale of the vs. Ole Miss football game in Neyland Stadium last season went down as one of the more memorable moments of the entire year. Former Vols coach Lane Kiffin took his shiny new Ole Miss squad into Knoxville and came away victorious against Josh Heupel’s club. But the Rebels didn’t depart the field until after UT fans serenaded it with mustard bottles, golf balls, beer cans, you name it. Whatever Tennessee fans had available to launch onto the field to express their malcontent, they did.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Holloway
Person
Devon Allen
On3.com

Stoops wants his mom in the stands when he breaks Bear Bryant's record

Mark Stoops has 59 career wins at Kentucky, just one shy of Bear Bryant’s school record of 60. He’ll almost certainly tie that mark in the season opener vs. Miami (Ohio), and break it either at Florida in game two or at home vs. Youngstown State in game three. At SEC Media Days yesterday, Stoops was asked about his ten-year tenure at Kentucky and what it will mean to break Bryant’s record; predictably, he focused more on the former than the latter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star ATH Malachi Coleman changes commitment date

Lincoln (Neb.) Lincoln East four-star athlete Malachi Coleman accelerated his recruiting timeline Friday morning. He announced that his commitment date has been moved up two months to Oct. 15. The decision comes after Coleman took official visits last month to Michigan and Nebraska. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine,...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Track And Field#University Of Oregon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

BJ Ojulari gives reaction to Max Johnson leaving LSU, transferring to Texas A&M

Max Johnson is coming off a big sophomore season as the starter at LSU. After the switch from Ed Orgeron to Brian Kelly, though, he was one of the players who elected to transfer away from Baton Rouge. That move landed him in College Station where he’ll likely be the starter for Texas A&M this fall. While they’re now SEC West foes, Tiger DE BJ Ojulari says the Aggies aren’t just getting a high-quality player in Johnson.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
63K+
Followers
59K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy