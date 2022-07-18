ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson baseball update after Day 1 of MLB draft

By Matt Connolly about 5 hours
 4 days ago
Clemson infielder Max Wagner was named the ACC Player of the Year in 2022. (Clemson Baseball/Twitter)

CLEMSON — The first two rounds of the 2022 MLB draft are in the books and 80 players have been selected thus far.

Only one player with Clemson ties has come off the board in Clemson third baseman Max Wagner.

The ACC Player of the Year was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the second round of the draft, No. 42 overall.

Wagner is likely to sign with the Orioles and begin his professional baseball career.

The Wisconsin native had one of the best seasons in Clemson history in 2022, leading the Tigers in batting average, home runs, doubles and RBIs.

Wagner hit .369 with 15 doubles, 27 home runs and 76 RBIs. He tied the school record for most home runs in a season.

While Clemson is likely to lose Wagner, the Tigers could get some good news on a couple of top high school commits.

Pitchers Brock Porter and Tristan Smith are both still on the board after Day 1 of the MLB draft.

Porter was projected to be a top 15 overall pick entering the draft, while Smith was also expected to be selected in the first two rounds.

Both players arrived on campus last month to begin their careers, although it was expected that they would not stay long.

Last season, Clemson pitcher signee Bubba Chandler came to school for a few weeks before being selected by the Pirates in the MLB draft and signing a pro contract.

Rounds 3 through 10 of the draft will be held Monday, and it’s possible that Porter and Smith could still be drafted and sign.

With that said, it’s also possible that at least one will make it to school, which would have been a surprise based on projections going into the draft.

Other players with Clemson ties who could be drafted on Monday include Tigers pitcher Mack Anglin and Clemson signee Jack Crighton.

