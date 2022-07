EPHRATA – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a recent business burglary that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 16 at a car dealership in the 400 block of North Reading Road in Ephrata Township. A suspect or suspects forced entry into a detached shed and stole a red 2016 Polaris Slingshot autocycle/motorcycle with a VIN: 57XAAPFA3G7116778. Anyone with information on the burglary or who may have seen the cycle is asked to contact Ephrata Police Officer Thorp at 717-738-9200, ext. 255.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO