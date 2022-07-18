ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drug bust lands Louisiana man behind bars

By Bjorn Morfin
 4 days ago
Vermilion Parish, La. (KLFY) – The Vermilion Municipal sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force has reported the arrest of 41-year-old, Alan Kongmani, for various narcotic related offenses.

After the identifying Kongmani of New Iberia as the suspected narcotics trafficker, Vermilion Parish Shariff Office agents were able to intercept a narcotics deal that lead to his arrest.

Following his arrest, Kongmani was charged with the possession with intent to distribute schedule I (marijuana), possession of schedule II (methamphetamine), and the possession of drug paraphernalia.

More arrests are expected to be made, however, the investigation is still ongoing.

With any information please contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-740-4501 or by emailing taskforce@vpso.net.

IN THIS ARTICLE
