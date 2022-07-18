ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State prospects make major moves in updated On300

By Ryan Snyder about 10 hours
Future Penn State safety King Mack was one of a few future Nittany Lions who made strides in the updated rankings. (Credit: Joseph Hastings/On3)

Penn State’s Class of 2023 made positive strides in Monday’s updated release of the On300. Coming into the weekend, the Nittany Lions had nine committed players inside the top 300. That number has now climbed to 11 players, with three recruits joining the list and just one dropping off.

The player who made the biggest move is St. Thomas Aquinas safety King Mack, who went from outside the On300 all the way up to No. 88 nationally. Mack was previously a three-star prospect by On3, making this one of the biggest moves of any player in the country. Mack, who committed to Penn State at the end of June, impressed many at the FHSAA Class 3A Track & Field State Championships this spring. In addition to taking first place in the 400-meter with a time of 46.68 seconds, he also finished fourth in the 100-meter, running 10.64 seconds.

His high school teammate, safety Conrad Hussey, also made a sizable move, jumping from a three-star player to No. 203 nationally. The Penn State commit impressed scouts at the OT7 competition in Las Vegas at the beginning of June. Hussey was already likely to move up, but that performance had an impact on how high he rose.

One other notable addition to the On300 is Exeter Twp. Joey Schlaffer. Schlaffer was bumped to a four-star player in early June. He’s now moved up again to No. 253 nationally. He and Andrew Rappleyea, who ranks No. 165 nationally, give the Nittany Lions one of the best tight end classes in the nation.

Penn State did have one player move outside of the On300 in running back London Montgomery. The Scranton, Pa., native remains a four-star player, however, and now sits just outside the top 300. He was previously ranked No. 273 nationally. There were over 30 new additions to the list.

Below is a complete list of both Penn State’s committed players and top remaining targets in the On300.

Penn State Commits & Top Targets in Updated On300

10) OL Jven Williams (Up one spot from No. 11)

29) OL Alex Birchmeier (Up four spots from No. 33)

59) OL Samson Okunlola (Down two spots from No. 57)

83) DL Daevin Hobbs (Up 117 spots from No. 200)

88) Saf. King Mack (New to On300)

91) OL Nathan Efobi (Down seven spots from No. 84)

93) CB Elliot Washington (Down 27 spots from No. 66)

119) CB Ja’Keem Jackson (Up 128 spots from No. 247)

120) LB Tony Rojas (Up four spots from No. 124)

125) OL Evan Link (Down 13 spots from No. 112)

129) DL Tomarrion Parker (Down 58 spots from No. 71)

152) Saf. Jayden Bonsu (Down eight spots from No. 144)

162) DL Derrick LeBlanc (Down 57 spots from No. 105)

165) TE Andrew Rappleyea (Down one spot from No. 164)

172) LB Ta’Mere Robinson (Down 13 spots from No. 159)

Film Study: What can Penn State fans expect from Ta’Mere Robinson?

180) LB Kaveion Keys (Down 12 spots from No. 168)

195) DL Jameial Lyons (Up 48 spots from No. 243)

203) Saf. Conrad Hussey (New to On300)

222) DE Jalen Thompson (Down 38 spots from No. 184)

224) OL Stanton Ramil (Down 12 spots from No. 212)

253) TE Joey Schlaffer (New to On300)

288) DL Will Norman (Down 29 spots from No. 259)

Comments / 0

 

