ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi High School Activities Association partners with NIL firm

By Andy Wittry about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CwFbe_0gjdiEm500

While high school athletes in Mississippi aren’t allowed to earn NIL compensation, they’ll soon have access to educational resources and services. The Mississippi High School Activities Association and Mississippi Association of Coaches announced in July a partnership with Eccker Sports to educate high school athletes and their parents, coaches and administrators.

“It is our mission to guide, protect and inform coaches, administrators, student-athletes and their families to help them thrive on their NIL journey,” Eccker Sports’ website says.

MHSAA Executive Director Rickey Neaves said in a release the topic of NIL comes up weekly with parents and schools that are contacted about possible deals.

“The fact is, everything is so new, nobody really knows about it, which is exactly why we need education,” Neaves said. “We want to make sure our schools, the coaches and the parents have the resources they need to make the proper decisions and not jeopardize anyone’s eligibility. Eccker Sports is going to provide that for us. Mississippi doesn’t have NIL for high school students, that’s where we felt the education part of this would be the best place to start.”

Eccker Sports co-founder and CCO Tim Prukop said in the release, “We all know Mississippi does not allow NIL to happen for high schools, and may never, but that doesn’t make the issue any less important.”

“There are a lot of athletes being recruited out of the state and, together, the leaders of the MHSAA and MAC took the proactive step to ensure that their schools and coaches have the necessary education and tools to address the issue,” he said. “We are proud of this new partnership and look forward to helping all coaches throughout the state of Mississippi develop the most successful NIL strategies for their student-athletes.”

According to the release, Eccker Sports allowed high school coaches and administrators to try the company’s platform during a multi-sport clinic in Flowood, Miss., earlier this month.

Eccker Sports expands NIL footprint in the South

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association announced a partnership with Eccker Sports in April, when an LHSAA vote allowed high school athletes in the state to earn NIL compensation. School principals and athletic directors are required to take a NIL certification course, according to the LHSAA’s press release. There are courses for coaches, administrators, athletes and their parents. Each course includes six modules.

Louisiana is one of the states that allows high school athletes to earn NIL compensation. It’s the only state in the SEC footprint that does.

In May, the Texas High School Coaches Association announced a partnership with Eccker Sports. Similar to Mississippi, high school athletes in Texas aren’t allowed to enter into NIL agreements.

Texas Senate Bill 1385, which was signed into law and took effect July 1, 2021, states, in part, “No individual, corporate entity, or other organization may: … enter into any arrangement with a prospective student-athlete relating to the prospective student athlete’s name, image, or likeness prior to their enrollment in an institution of higher education.”

The On3 NIL high school rules database provides a state-by-state breakdown of the rules for each state’s primary athletic association.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Mississippi Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Texas High School#Texas Senate#Highschoolsports#Eccker Sports#Mhsaa
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
63K+
Followers
59K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy