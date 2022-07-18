ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Buckeyes commits highlight new On300 rankings release

By Matt Parker about 5 hours
 4 days ago
Noah Rogers gives Ohio State four receivers in their 2023 class.(Birm/Lettermen Row)

COLUMBUS — Ohio State boasts plenty of talent in its 2023 haul. That class is receiving plenty of recognition.

In the newest On300, the Buckeyes have 14 commits on the list, and plenty of uncommitted top prospects that coach Ryan Day and company are after are also on the list.

There was some fluidity to Ohio State’s 2023 commits and their positioning on the list. The list, which was released Monday morning, is highlighted by wide receiver Noah Rogers‘ promotion to five-star status and four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews making the list for the first time.

Lettermen Row is breaking down all 14 future Buckeyes and where they sit on the latest edition.

No. 17 Noah Rogers

Noah Rogers moved up 25 spots and now is the No. 17 rated player in the 2023 class. Rogers also earned the coveted five-star nod. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver from Rolesville, North Carolina, committed to Ohio State on June 22 and is one of four talented wideouts that are committed to the Buckeyes for this haul.

No. 42 Calvin Simpson-Hunt

Calvin Simpson-Hunt made an impressive leap from 107 to 42 in the latest edition of the On300. Simpson-Hunt’s new position is a nod toward his decision to decommit from Texas Tech and make his pledge to Ohio State. The 5-foot-11, 187-pound cornerback from Waxahachie, Texas, is one of four cornerbacks in the Buckeyes’ 2023 class.

No. 47 Luke Montgomery

Luke Montgomery moved down four spots, but remains in the Top 50 of On3’s Top 300. The four-star offensive lineman from Findlay, Ohio, is part of a four-man offensive line board that looks to add one more member to the group soon.

No. 57 Carnell Tate

Carnell Tate had an unexpected drop by 40 spots in the On3’s newest top 300 rankings. The IMG Academy wide receiver product and Chicago native committed to Ohio State in June and now joins another impressive haul for Buckeyes’ wide receiver coach Brian Hartline.

No. 68 Jermaine Mathews

Jermaine Mathews makes his first appearance in the top 300 with quite a splash, landing in the top 100. Mathews, a four-star cornerback from Winton Woods (Cincinnati), committed to Ohio State on July 1 and joins four cornerback haul in the 2023 cycle.

No. 73 Jason Moore

Jason Moore saw an increase in his rating after his commitment to Ohio State. The four-star defensive end from Dematha Catholic (Fort Washington, Maryland) moved up 12 spots in the newest edition of the top 300. He currently is spearheading the Buckeyes’ defensive line class with just him and Will Smith Jr as the only two commits in the 2023 cycle.

No. 84 Brandon Inniss

Brandon Inniss moved from No. 72 down to 84 in the newest On3 top 300. Inniss, a 5-foot-11, 189-pound wide receiver at American Heritage (Miami Gardens, Florida), was part of the monster June commitment period for future Ohio State wide receivers.

No. 114 Jelani Thurman

Jelani Thurman moved up 64 spots and nears closer to the top 100. The four-star Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Georgia) tight end is the latest pledge to the Ohio State 2023 class.

No. 138 Dijon Johnson

Dijon Johnson falls out of the top 100, but remains in the top 150 in the latest edition of the On3 top 300. Johnson is a four-star cornerback commit from Wharton (Tampa, Florida).

No. 175 Austin Siereveld

Austin Sirereveld moves down 36 spots in the newest top 300. The four-star Lakota East (Cincinnati) offensive lineman committed to the Buckeyes in May.

No. 184 Malik Hartford

Malik Hartford moved down 29 spots but remains within the top 200 in On3’s latest top 300. Hartford, a four-star Lakota West (West Chester) safety, committed to Ohio State in April.

No. 192 Bryson Rodgers

Bryson Rodgers moved up four spots in the latest On3 top 300. Rodgers is a four-star wide receiver from Zephyrhills, Florida.

No. 210 Kayin Lee

Kayin Lee fell a steep 134 spots but remains in On3’s top 300. Lee is a four-star cornerback from Ellenwood, Georgia.

No. 220 Cedrick Hawkins

Cedrick Hawkins rounds out the Ohio State commits in On3’s latest top 300. Hawkins, a four-star Cocoa (Titusville, Florida) High safety, fell 59 spots.

