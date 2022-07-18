Texas Longhorns commitments and targets in updated On300
The Texas Longhorns 2023 No. 5 ranked recruiting class is well represented in the updated On300 prospect rankings for the class of 2023. The Texas class features eight commitments on the list, headlined bu No. 1 overall Arch Manning.
Texas also has three more 4-stars just outside the On300.
The Texas class has the ability to challenge for the No. 1 or No. 2 spot overall with at least 18 targets in the updated On300 still on the board. The Longhorns lead for several of those.
Texas commitments in the updated On300
No. 1 Arch Manning, QB, New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman – On3 Consensus 5-star
Previous ranking: No. 1
No. 26 Derek Williams, S, New Iberia (La.) Westgate
Previous ranking: No. 23
No. 60 Johntay Cook II, WR, DeSoto (Texas) High
Previous ranking: No. 36
No. 80 S’Maje Burrell, LB, Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley
Previous ranking: No. 70
No. 92 Jaydon Chatman, OT, Killeen (Texas) Harker Heights
Previous ranking: No. 92
No. 95 Ryan Niblett, WR, Houston (Texas) Eisenhower
Previous ranking: No. 81
No. 226 Sydir Mitchell, DL, Ordell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic
Previous ranking: 3-star
No. 273 Jonah Wilson, WR, Houston (Texas) Dekaney
Previous ranking: No. 234
On300 4-stars
Dylan Spencer, DL, Houston (Texas) C.E. King
Tre Wisner, RB, DeSoto (Texas) High
Jamel Johnson, S, Arlington (Texas) Seguin
Texas targets in the On300
No. 4 Damon Wilson, EDGE, Venice (Fla.) High – New 5-star
Previous ranking: No. 21
No. 9 David Hicks, DL, Katy (Texas) Paetow – 5-star
Previous ranking: No. 10 – 5-star
No. 12 Caleb Downs, S, Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek – 5-star
Previous ranking: No. 12 – 5-star
No. 24 Duce Robinson, TE, Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle
Previous ranking: No. 18
No. 27 Jordan Hall, DT, Jacksonville (Fla.) Westside
Previous ranking: No. 46
No. 28 Cedric Baxter Jr., RB, Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater
Previous ranking: No. 30
No. 30 Malik Muhammad, CB, Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff
Previous ranking: No. 26
No. 51 Derion Gullette, EDGE, Marlin (Texas) High
Previous ranking: No. 54
No. 55 Anthony Hill, LB, Denton (Texas) Ryan
Previous ranking: No. 62
No. 58 Markis Deal, IOL, Garland (Texas) Naaman Forest
Previous ranking: No. 28
No. 64 Javien Toviano, S, Arlington (Texas) Martin
Previous ranking: No. 44
No. 101 Braylan Shelby, EDGE, Friendswood (Texas) High
Previous ranking: No. 254
No. 102 Jamarious Brown, DL, Moss Point (Miss.) High
Previous ranking: No. 145
No. 133 Jalen Hale, WR, Longview (Texas) High
Previous ranking: No. 138
No. 141 Mikal Harrison-Pilot, Temple (Texas) high
Previous ranking: No. 95
No. 164 Jordan Matthews, CB, Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn
Previous ranking: No. 175
No. 171 Tausili Akana, EDGE, Lehi (Utah) Skyridge
Previous ranking: No. 129
No. 202 Colton Vasek, EDGE, Austin (Texas) Westlake
Previous ranking: No. 187
