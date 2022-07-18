Texas Longhorns commitments and targets in updated On300

Sydir Mitchell (Ryan Snyder/BWI)

The Texas Longhorns 2023 No. 5 ranked recruiting class is well represented in the updated On300 prospect rankings for the class of 2023. The Texas class features eight commitments on the list, headlined bu No. 1 overall Arch Manning.

[Get a FREE 7-day trial of Inside Texas Plus!]

Texas also has three more 4-stars just outside the On300.

The Texas class has the ability to challenge for the No. 1 or No. 2 spot overall with at least 18 targets in the updated On300 still on the board. The Longhorns lead for several of those.

Texas commitments in the updated On300

No. 1 Arch Manning, QB, New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman – On3 Consensus 5-star

Previous ranking: No. 1

No. 26 Derek Williams, S, New Iberia (La.) Westgate

Previous ranking: No. 23

No. 60 Johntay Cook II, WR, DeSoto (Texas) High

Previous ranking: No. 36

No. 80 S’Maje Burrell, LB, Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley

Previous ranking: No. 70

No. 92 Jaydon Chatman, OT, Killeen (Texas) Harker Heights

Previous ranking: No. 92

No. 95 Ryan Niblett, WR, Houston (Texas) Eisenhower

Previous ranking: No. 81

No. 226 Sydir Mitchell, DL, Ordell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic

Previous ranking: 3-star

No. 273 Jonah Wilson, WR, Houston (Texas) Dekaney

Previous ranking: No. 234

On300 4-stars

Dylan Spencer, DL, Houston (Texas) C.E. King

Tre Wisner, RB, DeSoto (Texas) High

Jamel Johnson, S, Arlington (Texas) Seguin

Texas targets in the On300

No. 4 Damon Wilson, EDGE, Venice (Fla.) High – New 5-star

Previous ranking: No. 21

No. 9 David Hicks, DL, Katy (Texas) Paetow – 5-star

Previous ranking: No. 10 – 5-star

No. 12 Caleb Downs, S, Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek – 5-star

Previous ranking: No. 12 – 5-star

No. 24 Duce Robinson, TE, Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle

Previous ranking: No. 18

No. 27 Jordan Hall, DT, Jacksonville (Fla.) Westside

Previous ranking: No. 46

No. 28 Cedric Baxter Jr., RB, Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater

Previous ranking: No. 30

No. 30 Malik Muhammad, CB, Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff

Previous ranking: No. 26

No. 51 Derion Gullette, EDGE, Marlin (Texas) High

Previous ranking: No. 54

No. 55 Anthony Hill, LB, Denton (Texas) Ryan

Previous ranking: No. 62

No. 58 Markis Deal, IOL, Garland (Texas) Naaman Forest

Previous ranking: No. 28

No. 64 Javien Toviano, S, Arlington (Texas) Martin

Previous ranking: No. 44

No. 101 Braylan Shelby, EDGE, Friendswood (Texas) High

Previous ranking: No. 254

No. 102 Jamarious Brown, DL, Moss Point (Miss.) High

Previous ranking: No. 145

No. 133 Jalen Hale, WR, Longview (Texas) High

Previous ranking: No. 138

No. 141 Mikal Harrison-Pilot, Temple (Texas) high

Previous ranking: No. 95

No. 164 Jordan Matthews, CB, Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn

Previous ranking: No. 175

No. 171 Tausili Akana, EDGE, Lehi (Utah) Skyridge

Previous ranking: No. 129

No. 202 Colton Vasek, EDGE, Austin (Texas) Westlake

Previous ranking: No. 187