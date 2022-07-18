Brady Quinn names surprise sleeper in Big 12 for 2022 season

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM.

Former Notre Dame quarterback and current college football analyst Brady Quinn went on CBS Sports HQ, where he delivered a surprising sleeper team for the Big 12 in 2022.

“The one surprise team to me that’s most interesting is Kansas State,” said Brady Quinn. “I think when you look at Adrian Martinez, their quarterback who is a transfer out of Nebraska, things never really worked out after you saw the early success that he had there. But, he wants to join Chris Klieman.”

“Chris Klieman brings back one of the all-time greats at quarterback for Kansas State in Collin Klein to be the offensive play caller. And they’ve got arguably the best running back in the conference, next to Bijan Robinson in Deuce Vaughn.”

Brady Quinn also pointed out that Kansas State has had Oklahoma’s number in recent seasons, even though the Sooners are traditionally the Big 12’s best team.

“So, Kansas State, if you look at the schedule, the way it pans out, they’re going to have the opportunity to play spoiler for a lot of these teams,” Brady Quinn said.

From Brady Quinn’s point of view, then, the biggest question becomes Adrian Martinez. He never developed the way that people expected him to at Nebraska. Can a new location and offensive system be a spark for him? That remains to be seen.

The Wildcats went 8-5 in 2021.