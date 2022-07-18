ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former UNC receiver Ryan Switzer announces retirement from NFL

By Alex Weber about 5 hours
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CzKxV_0gjdhdgL00
Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Former North Carolina Tar Heel Ryan Switzer is retiring from football, according to a statement he released on his Twitter account. He spent five seasons in the NFL after leaving UNC, making stops in Dallas, Pittsburgh and Cleveland before ultimately deciding to hang up the cleats. Now, he says he wants to transition into coaching.

Here was the message he posted with his announcement:

“The game of football has changed my life. When I began my journey at 10 years old, I could only dream of how far it would take me. I have dedicated the last 17 years to maximizing the gifts that God granted me. I promised myself at the beginning of my journey that I would not shy away from the dedication and commitment that it would take to achieve my goals.

“From my days at UNC, to my 5 years in the NFL, I never deviated from that promise. Unfortunately, in light of a recent injury, I feel I’m no longer able to meet the physical demands of the game. That said, I have decided to retire from the NFL.

“I want to thank my teammates and coaches from every level and each organization that provided me an opportunity to play. I want to thank my parents for their unwavering support, and my wonderful wife, who has been my rock since the day we met.

“Although my playing days are over, I’m looking forward to using the knowledge and experience I’ve accumulated to help the next generation of players through coaching. I promise to bring the same relentless mindset that enables me to live my dream of playing NFL football to this next chapter of my life!”

Congrats to Ryan Switzer on a heck of a football career, especially at the college level, where he earned All-ACC and All-American status as a return man for the Tar Heels. And best of luck to him in the next phase of his football career as a coach.

Stoops wants his mom in the stands when he breaks Bear Bryant's record

Mark Stoops has 59 career wins at Kentucky, just one shy of Bear Bryant’s school record of 60. He’ll almost certainly tie that mark in the season opener vs. Miami (Ohio), and break it either at Florida in game two or at home vs. Youngstown State in game three. At SEC Media Days yesterday, Stoops was asked about his ten-year tenure at Kentucky and what it will mean to break Bryant’s record; predictably, he focused more on the former than the latter.
4-star ATH Malachi Coleman changes commitment date

Lincoln (Neb.) Lincoln East four-star athlete Malachi Coleman accelerated his recruiting timeline Friday morning. He announced that his commitment date has been moved up two months to Oct. 15. The decision comes after Coleman took official visits last month to Michigan and Nebraska. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine,...
