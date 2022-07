IOWA CITY, Iowa – Brian Levin has been named an assistant coach with the Iowa Softball program, head coach Renee Gillispie announced on Wednesday. “We are thrilled to welcome Brian and his wife to our Hawkeye family,” said Gillispie. “Brian is an incredible addition to our softball staff who will bring a wealth of softball knowledge and postseason coaching experience to our program. His ability to improve hitters has been seen throughout his career and I am excited to see what he can do for our student-athletes.”

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO