Ohio State

Global trade programming earns national award

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time in five years, global trade education efforts at Fisher College of Business have garnered national recognition. The college and its Global Trade Network received a 2022 President’s E-Star Award for Export Services. The award, presented by the U.S. Department of Commerce, recognizes individuals, firms or organizations that...

