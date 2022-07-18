ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

First boats cross the finish line in annual Mackinac race

 4 days ago

Light winds resulting in a slower than average race this year for Bayview Yacht Club’s 98th Port Huron to Mackinac Race. Much of the fleet has yet to finish with the first boats on the shorter...

Pair of Port Huron street closures begin today

As part of the ongoing work on Fort Street in Downton Port Huron, getting to the county courthouse and municipal office center may become a little more difficult. McMorran Boulevard between Michigan and Merchant Street will be closed to traffic starting Wednesday morning. The posted detour will be Beers Street or Grand River Avenue. Construction on Fort Street began in April and expected to be completed by November.
PORT HURON, MI
Motorcyclist injured in M-25 crash

A motorcyclist from Richmond is recovering from serious injuries following a crash Tuesday afternoon on M-25 near Port Sanilac. According to the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Department, the 44 year old man was southbound on Lakeshore Road in Sanilac Township when he was struck by a northbound SUV that was making a left-hand turn into the path of the motorcycle. The SUV was driven by a 70 year old Port Sanilac woman. Paramedics from Sanilac EMS treated the motorcyclist at the scene of the crash and he was airlifted to fa Flint hospital for further treatment. The driver of the SUV refused treatment at the scene. Authorities say the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
PORT SANILAC, MI

