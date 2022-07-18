First boats cross the finish line in annual Mackinac race

A motorcyclist from Richmond is recovering from serious injuries following a crash Tuesday afternoon on M-25 near Port Sanilac. According to the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Department, the 44 year old man was southbound on Lakeshore Road in Sanilac Township when he was struck by a northbound SUV that was making a left-hand turn into the path of the motorcycle. The SUV was driven by a 70 year old Port Sanilac woman. Paramedics from Sanilac EMS treated the motorcyclist at the scene of the crash and he was airlifted to fa Flint hospital for further treatment. The driver of the SUV refused treatment at the scene. Authorities say the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

PORT SANILAC, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO