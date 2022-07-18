ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Kids Day at Kinnick Set for Aug. 13

By Iowa Sports Information
 4 days ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa –– The University of Iowa football team will host its annual “Kids’ at Kinnick” presented by the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, on Saturday, Aug. 13. Fans will be able to watch practice and spend the day at Kinnick Stadium.

A highlight of the day includes the 2022 Kid Captains joining the players on the field for photos following an exclusive “inside look” at Kinnick Stadium. The Kid Captain program is a partnership between UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the University of Iowa Hawkeye football team that started in 2009. Twelve current and former patients are selected to have their stories highlighted throughout the football season.

Admission to the event is free for all fans. Free parking will be available on hard surface lots, while normal ramp fees will be charged. Concession stands will be open. All concession stands are cashless. Only debit or credit cards will be accepted. Prior to the event, additional information will be released.

In addition, the Junior Hawk Club presented by Authentic Brand, is now taking applications for the 2022-23 athletic calendar year. Memberships are $35 and are available for all youth 12 years of age and younger. To register, click here.

The membership package includes a personalized membership card, lanyard, t-shirt, key chain, sunglasses, bag, magnet, mini football, and temporary tattoos. Members receive free admission to all home women’s basketball, baseball, volleyball, field hockey, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, track and field and cross country, tennis, gymnastics, golf and rowing events. In addition members receive free admission to select non-conference men’s basketball games.

The Hawkeyes open the 2022 season Saturday, Sept. 3, hosting South Dakota State (11 a.m., FS1) in the first of three straight home games. Iowa hosts the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game the following week against Iowa State (3 p.m., BTN). The Hawkeyes close the nonconference schedule Sept. 17, hosting Nevada (6:30 p.m., BTN).

Additional home games include Michigan (Oct. 1, TBA), Homecoming versus Northwestern (Oct. 29, 2/2:30 p.m., TBA), Wisconsin (Nov. 12, TBA), and Senior Day versus Nebraska (Nov. 25, 3 p.m., BTN).

Johnson, Bruce IV Raising Stakes in '22

Arland Bruce IV and Keagan Johnson have the same thoughts, just from a different angle. The two Iowa wide receivers, coming off a true freshman season which they both made an impact on the Hawkeyes’ offense, want to do more. And when Charlie Jones left the program in the...
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Native and American Pickers Star Suffers Stroke

One of the stars of the longtime television show American Pickers has reportedly suffered a stroke, and his partner on the show is asking for fans to pray. The Quad Cities Times reports that the creator and executive producer of American Pickers, Mike Wolfe, posted on his Facebook page that his former partner of the show, Frank Fritz, has suffered a stroke. Fritz is a native of Davenport, Iowa. Wolfe stated on his page,
DAVENPORT, IA
kciiradio.com

Breaking News: Washington Declared an Iowa Great Place

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has released its list of new Iowa Great Places, and Washington was selected as one of the cities. Washington now joins a select group of cities that have collectively received more than $22 million in state support since the program started in 2005. In...
IOWA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

3 killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park identified

UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...
MAQUOKETA, IA
Iowa City, IA
The latest news on University of Iowa athletics

 https://www.si.com/collge/iowa

