Kids Day at Kinnick Set for Aug. 13

IOWA CITY, Iowa –– The University of Iowa football team will host its annual “Kids’ at Kinnick” presented by the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, on Saturday, Aug. 13. Fans will be able to watch practice and spend the day at Kinnick Stadium.

A highlight of the day includes the 2022 Kid Captains joining the players on the field for photos following an exclusive “inside look” at Kinnick Stadium. The Kid Captain program is a partnership between UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the University of Iowa Hawkeye football team that started in 2009. Twelve current and former patients are selected to have their stories highlighted throughout the football season.

Admission to the event is free for all fans. Free parking will be available on hard surface lots, while normal ramp fees will be charged. Concession stands will be open. All concession stands are cashless. Only debit or credit cards will be accepted. Prior to the event, additional information will be released.

In addition, the Junior Hawk Club presented by Authentic Brand, is now taking applications for the 2022-23 athletic calendar year. Memberships are $35 and are available for all youth 12 years of age and younger. To register, click here.

The membership package includes a personalized membership card, lanyard, t-shirt, key chain, sunglasses, bag, magnet, mini football, and temporary tattoos. Members receive free admission to all home women’s basketball, baseball, volleyball, field hockey, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, track and field and cross country, tennis, gymnastics, golf and rowing events. In addition members receive free admission to select non-conference men’s basketball games.

The Hawkeyes open the 2022 season Saturday, Sept. 3, hosting South Dakota State (11 a.m., FS1) in the first of three straight home games. Iowa hosts the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game the following week against Iowa State (3 p.m., BTN). The Hawkeyes close the nonconference schedule Sept. 17, hosting Nevada (6:30 p.m., BTN).

Additional home games include Michigan (Oct. 1, TBA), Homecoming versus Northwestern (Oct. 29, 2/2:30 p.m., TBA), Wisconsin (Nov. 12, TBA), and Senior Day versus Nebraska (Nov. 25, 3 p.m., BTN).