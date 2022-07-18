Get to know Cam Smith, Palm Beach Central's star MLB Draft prospect

Cam Smith is the latest Palm Beach Central graduate tabbed to join the Broncos' pipeline to Major League Baseball.

Heading into the 2022 Draft, Smith landed at No. 84 in the MLB Top 250. He was rated as the No. 1 shortstop in the state, No. 8 nationally and the No. 53 overall player in the country as assessed by Perfect Game.

As the second round begins at 2 p.m., the clock is ticking down to the moment Smith joins the same conversation as Central alums Brad Peacock, Bobby Poyner, and Devon Travis.

Kansas City Royals pitcher Peacock was selected by the Washington Nationals in the 41st round of the 2006 draft, as a "draft-and-follow" rather than an immediate signee.

Travis – the elder brother of Florida State quarterback, Jordan – was drafted six years later in the 13th round by Detroit, injury essentially ending his career while on the Blue Jays roster in 2019.

Beyond a well-timed growth spurt, the 6-foot-3, 215 pound Smith attributes his transformation since an eight at-bat season in 2020 to the former infielder.

Smith will succeed Poyner, who was pitching at the University of Florida when the Red Sox picked him up in the 14th round of the 2015 Draft. He was released by the organization in July 2021.

Should Smith sign, Florida State will be missing the longtime fan-turned-commit's addition to the Seminoles' roster along with the Broncos and manager Tony Gullo, now touting his first potential draft pick at Central since taking over for the program's inaugural coach Scott Benedict six years ago.

In his final preps season, Smith led Central to a 6-5 region quarterfinal upset of top-seed Jupiter, finishing the season 13-15, and topped the stat sheet in all offensive categories.

Smith amassed a .435 batting average, 32 RBIs, 12 doubles and three triples. Defensively, Smith fielded .958 of chances to recording 26 putouts, 42 assists, and seven double plays.

Smith's performance earned finalist honors for the Palm Beach Post's Baseball Player of the Year award.