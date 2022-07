Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi for some reason decided to rip on Whip in a recent podcast, which suggests more than anything we just need actual football to get here fast. Or that Nebraska-Pitt totally need to somehow meet up on the field pronto.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO