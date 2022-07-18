ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Bachelorette' alum Jed Wyatt is engaged

By Annie Martin
 4 days ago
July 18 (UPI) -- Bachelorette alum Jed Wyatt is engaged to be married.

The singer and television personality announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Ellen Decker, on Sunday.

Wyatt shared photos on Instagram that showed him proposing to Decker in Tennessee.

"Ellen, you are the greatest joy of my life. Getting to spend so much time with you has taught me so much. Above all, our ability to work through difficult situations has been very impressive," Wyatt captioned the post. "We're rooted in a love deeper than anything I could have ever prayed for."

"Ellen is the coolest, most fun, funny, down to earth, hardest working, healthiest eating, routing doing, long walking, breath of fresh air I've ever met. Facts are this, I don't remember what I said down there on one knee, but with the tears flowing, Ellen Decker said yes to me," he said.

Wyatt said he is "elated" to spend the rest of his life with his future wife.

"I get to love you, protect you, support you, and buy you endless amounts of sprinkles," he wrote. "Waking up to that ring on your hand the past couple days has been one of the happiest feelings I have felt in my life. You deserve it all, Ellen."

Fellow Bachelor Nation alums Hannah Godwin and John Paul Jones were among those to congratulate Wyatt and Decker in the comments.

"Yay! So happy for you two," Godwin wrote.

"Congratulations to both of you!!!!!" Jones said.

Wyatt and Decker started dating in 2019 following Wyatt's appearance in The Bachelorette Season 15. Wyatt won the season and got engaged to Hannah Brown but the couple split in the After the Final Rose special.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

