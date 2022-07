Former World Heavyweight Champ Mike Tyson began his pro-boxing career right here in the Capital Region. He’s back in town to promote a mixed martial arts event. Tyson, 56, is a grandfather now and has a gray beard. He doesn’t look at all like the person he was when he was 18 years old, when he made his professional boxing debut in Albany. In March 1985, he began his career 37-0, and at 20 became the youngest heavyweight champ in history.

ALBANY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO