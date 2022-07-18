ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash Jackpot worth $400,000 sold in Moon

By Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 4 days ago
MOON TWP. – A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold Sunday at the GetGo convenience store on University Boulevard.

A drawing matched all five balls drawn, 2-10-27-35-38, to win $400,000, less withholding.

The GetGo, at 6507 University Boulevard in Moon Township, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 11,000 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a lottery retailer, a press release from the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

