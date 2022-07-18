ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola News Journal

ECSO arrests Pensacola home invasion suspect, seeking two more

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H1Vdj_0gjdgMKx00

Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested the second of four suspects Thursday who were allegedly involved in the home invasion of a residence on Pinestead Road.

Deputies booked Antonio Dean, 18, into Escambia County Jail Thursday morning. He was charged with multiple felonies that include felony home invasion with a firearm, display of a firearm during a felony and possession of a weapon by a Florida delinquent adult.

According to his arrest report, Dean was previously adjudicated delinquent for unoccupied burglary of a dwelling and grand theft.

Surveillance released:ECSO releases surveillance video of Pensacola home invasion, seeking three suspects

In case you missed it:Two suspects still wanted by ECSO after fifth arrest in multi-agency drug bust

The home invasion caught on the victim's Ring doorbell camera shows three males approaching the door while one person waits in a running vehicle.

According to an ECSO Facebook post release, three males approached the front door of the home, and when the victim unlocked the door, two of the three men pushed him into the house and attacked him. The third male then pulled a handgun from his pants and waited outside.

"During this home invasion, the victim's pistol fell to the ground and was picked up by one of the invaders," the release notes. "The victim ran to the back room of the house where he had another firearm and began firing at his intruders."

The three intruders "ran frantically from the home to their vehicle where the fourth suspect was waiting and drove off, hitting a mailbox."

The release noted that suspect Da'Torrance Hackworth was arrested in connection with the home invasion for use or display of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny, grand theft of a firearm, and robbery or home invasion with a firearm.

Deputies are still looking for Joseph Roman Sanders who is wanted for home invasion with a firearm. The driver of the vehicle is still unidentified.

Anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

Comments / 2

Related
WEAR

19-year-old wanted for triple-shooting in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 19-year-old is wanted on three counts of attempted homicide for a shooting earlier this year in Escambia County. Escambia County Sheriff's Office is looking for Traekese Devon Calhoun. Deputies say he's wanted for a shooting on May 4 on the 30-block of Besma Drive. Calhoun...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police identify man killed at Government and South Warren Streets

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man who was shot and killed Wednesday, July 20 at Government and South Warren Streets. Tavoris Shearls, 36, was found shot inside a car at Government and South Warren Streets. Shearls was later pronounced dead on scene, according to Mobile Police. Mobile Police are continuing to investigate […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Teenagers caught breaking into cars in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview K9 officer Dean spotted two teenagers allegedly breaking into cars on July 20. Police said a tip from a resident came in around 3 a.m. The man said two people were trying to break into cars on Eisenhower Drive, off Stillwell Blvd. About 5 minutes after the call, police said […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Invasion#Violent Crime#Ecso#Pensacola
WALA-TV FOX10

Semmes man described by MCSO as a ‘frequent flyer’ is back in jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who has spent most of his adult life in and out of Metro Jail is wanted tonight. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 42-year-old Jerry Neil Fowler Jr. -- wanted on felony warrants. Fowler is what the Sheriff’s Office calls a “frequent flyer.” Since 2001 -- he’s been arrested 16 times -- and they’re now looking to make it 17.
SEMMES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD arrests Prichard man for shooting, robbery in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting and a robbery. Mobile police on Tuesday arrested Tyler Damone Griffin of Prichard. Griffin is accused of shooting a man on Hulsey Drive July 12 and robbing another victim several days later. In the first case,...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Medical examiner arrested in TX faces complaint in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Grieving mother Suhwanda McCreary says she paid Dr. Adel Shaker thousands to perform a private autopsy in Mobile but claims he did not do one. McCreary says she's out nearly $15,000. Investigators say her son Justin McCreary died in a horrific crash in April 2019 when the Jeep he was driving went over the ramp on Dauphin Island Parkway, plunged onto the train tracks below, was hit by an oncoming train and burst into flames. Two other men also died, but one woman was able to pull herself out of the car and survived.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Pensacola woman sentenced to 7 years prison for defrauding employer

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman found guilty of defrauding her employer out of over $300,000 was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison. Cassondra Leigh Moreno, 43, also received 20 years probation. Moreno was found guilty of organized fraud and money laundering -- both felonies. The Florida Department of...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Last defendant pleads guilty in Mobile Chinese restaurant illegal worker case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The last defendant has pleaded guilty in a case involving illegal immigrants working at a Chinese restaurant off of Airport Boulevard. Zheng Guo Zheng pleaded guilty to concealing or harboring illegal aliens. U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer set sentencing for Oct. 27. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, although the actual punishment likely will be less under advisory guidelines.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Investigator addresses rise in thefts at Destin Ulta store

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in retail thefts in the area, including the Destin Ulta Beauty store on Emerald Coast Parkway. The store has been featured three times in 2022 for shoplifting crimes and arrests. All three cases were suspects out of state stealing perfumes and other valuable items.
DESTIN, FL
AL.com

Alabama man, Florida woman killed in multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 in Mobile County, authorities say

An Alabama man and a Florida woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a multi-vehicle accident on I-65 in Mobile County, authorities said Thursday. Christopher D. Knighten, 38, of Atmore was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Brittney K. Talbot, of Jay, Fla., when the Honda Civic they were in was struck by a 2021 Dodge Ram around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday on I-65 in Creola, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Anna Peoples.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

New witness cracked cold Mobile murder case, prosecutor says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A new witness led to a crack in a 15-year-old murder case that long had gone cold, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker said outside the courtroom that information provided by the witness led to the arrest of Jhordis D. Woods on a felony murder charge in the death of 16-year-old Shaywanna Robinson during a home invasion in August 2007 at the Bankhead Place apartments.
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

Alabama duo arrested after stuffing perfume bottles down pants at Florida store, deputies say

DESTIN, Fla. (WRKG) — Okaloosa County Sherriff deputies were called to the Ulta Beauty store in Destin Tuesday for a theft in progress. OCSO said 29-year-old Dontavious Wyckoff and 41-year-old Latisha Scott from Montgomery, Alabama allegedly stole merchandise from the business on Emerald Coast Parkway. According to OCSO, July 19 surveillance footage showed the two […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

$6K in perfume stolen from Fort Walton Beach Ulta

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Police reports sent to WKRG News 5 reveal criminals stole 64 bottles of name-brand perfume and cologne this year from the Ulta Beauty store in Fort Walton Beach. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an increase in retail thefts across the region, including multiple theft attempts and arrests at the Destin Ulta store.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

2 teens pulled from rough waters: Okaloosa Co. deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office was called after two teens were spotted in the water at Princess Beach on Okaloosa Island. They pulled two teens from the water Wednesday, July 20, and “their prognosis is very good,” according to a Facebook post by the OCSO. Red flags are out, which means the surf is rougher than usual and there is a higher risk of rip currents.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 killed in I-65 crash, 4 vehicles involved: ALEA

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash that killed two people Wednesday. One of those people was from Atmore. The crash happened along Interstate 65 in Creola and involved four cars. The driver of the first car, Brittney K. Talbot, 37, was killed after she was rear-ended by […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Sailboat stolen out of Destin washes ashore on Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- A sailboat reported stolen out of Destin washed up on Pensacola Beach Tuesday morning. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the sailboat -- named "Vanishing Point" -- was reported stolen on Monday. It washed ashore "abandoned, being battered by waves on Pensacola Beach." "It disappeared from...
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy