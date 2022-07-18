ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

Dominic Greco Band playing Sugarcreek and New Philadelphia this weekend

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago
NEW PHILADELPHIA — The Dominic Greco Band will perform two concerts this weekend to finish their summer season. The first concert will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sugarcreek Fire Station pavilion. The second concert will be at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Tuscora Park Amphitheatre as part of the RTY Summer Showcase Series.

The theme for all concerts is “Pop! Goes Dominic Greco,” and will feature songs that are more popular in nature. Special numbers include Captain America March, Big Band Signatures, Music of the Beatles, a variety of Disney selections and movie selections. The concerts will include vocal numbers featuring Ron Barkett singing "On Stage with Cole Porter" and "Ya Got Trouble" from "The Music Man."

The Dominic Greco Band, celebrating 103 years of music in the valley, is under the direction of Brian Botdorf, Cheryl Graham and April Linard.

