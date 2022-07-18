ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Two weekend shootings leave 2 men hospitalized; 1 on Stadium Dr., the other at The Social 2700

By Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a pair of weekend shootings that left two men with non-life threatening injuries.

Both shootings are being investigated as "attempted homicides."

Just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, a man was walking on Stadium Drive, near Call Street, when he was shot in his ankle, according to a TPD incident report.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

"It is not clear at this time if the victim was the target of the shooting," the synopsis read. "This case remains open and active and no arrests have been made at this time."

A day earlier, just after 3:30 p.m., officers were called to The Social 2700 student-housing complex after someone heard multiple gunshots.

When they arrived — 2700 W. Pensacola St. — investigators found evidence that a shooting did occur in the area.

Meanwhile, a man checked into a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"It is unclear at this time if the shooting took place inside the residence or outside, and it is not clear if the victim was the target of the shooting," read the synopsis. "Additionally, no arrests have been made and this case remains open and active."

In April, a shooting at The Social 2700 left a man injured after he was shot while inside his own apartment. In February, a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting at the same apartment complex.

There have been at least 77 serious shootings in Tallahassee, resulting in at least 50 injuries and 13 deaths, according to an analysis of gun violence by the Tallahassee Democrat.

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

