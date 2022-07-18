2022 SEC Media Days: Live Updates, Greg Sankey, Ole Miss Rebels, Missouri Tigers

SEC Media Days are finally here. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey starts things off Monday morning on the main stage in the College Football Hall of Fame.

We will also hear from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Missouri Tigers.

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz will be the final coach of day one

Drinkwitz has come out hot against NIL. He has made it very clear that it's not what football is about.

Drinkwitz used to be on staff at Auburn and had this to say about his time "once you're a part of Auburn, you are always a part of Auburn."

Drinkwitz had this to say about playing a Bryan Harsin coached football team "they will be tough, well prepared, and physical."

Drinkwitz talked about how former Auburn Head Coach Guz Malzahn taught him when and how to use a trick play.

Drinkwitz is "all for" the rivalries between Texas and Oklahoma coming back.

Drinkwitz and Malzahn have a very good relationship and talk quite often.

That will do it for day one of SEC Media Dyas. We will have another live blog right here for tomorrow's participants Alabama, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, and South Carolina.

Lane Kiffen is next up on the podium

Lane Kiffen plans to keep using his analytics philosophy going into 2022.

Kiffen says his trust in his players helps him to make decisons on 4th downs.

Kiffen believes the SEC should have a salary cap.

Kiffen does not believe the jump from the PAC-12 to the Big-10 won't be difficult for USC and UCLA.

He says the SEC is "a different animal."

Kiffen is not a fan of the conferences changing. He thinks it could affect the tradition of college football.

Kiffen referred to NIL as "legalizing cheating."

Brain Kelly kicks off the coach portion of SEC Media Days

Brian Kelly said he was excited to play a game in Auburn as he has never coached at Jordan-Hare.

Kelly says the SEC is the best conference in all of College Football.

Kelly believes the offensive line is a position to "keep an eye on." He believes that the transfer portal has helped at that position.

Kelly says he is "not crazy about the transfer portal."

Kelly loves that Oklahoma and Texas "two great schools" are joining the SEC.

Kelly describes teams joining the SEC as a game of "musical chairs, but there are not enough chairs for everyone."

Greg Sankey opens thing up

The main room at the College Football Hall of Fame is filling up waiting for Greg Sankey to open up the week.

Early into Commissioner Sankey's remarks, he quickly spoke about Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC. He also commented on USC and UCLA joining the Big10.

Sankey foreshadowed the idea of playing a ten-game SEC schedule. He said this was not a certainty but will be considered.

Sankey said, "There's no sense of urgency in our league, no panic in reaction to others' decisions."

Sankey said the SEC will try to refurbish the transfer rules to make it easier for student-athletes to head to a new school if they choose.

The SEC coaches unanimously agreed that booster involvement should be approached differently regarding name image and likeness.

Sankey said that Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC early is not up to him. It's up to the Big-12 and the two schools.

Sankey said they are engaged with others about joining the SEC, but nothing is definite at this team. He said there is no pressure about adding teams at this time.

Commissioner Sankey noted that while it may come off as smart-aleck but that the SEC "is a super league."

Sankey believes adding Oklahoma and Texas is more significant than USC and UCLA joining the Big-10.

Sankey shouted out Suni Lee in his remarks about how the SEC is a "super conference."

Sankey said he was against automatic qualifiers and stated that all conferences are not the same.

