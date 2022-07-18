ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad Current-Argus

Driver killed in rollover crash in Artesia, New Mexico State police investigating

By Mike Smith, Carlsbad Current-Argus
 4 days ago
The driver of a pickup truck died in an apparent crash Saturday in Artesia, police said.

Artesia Police spokesman Cmdr. Pete Quinones said emergency medical services personnel confirmed the driver died in the accident at about 6:40 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Main Street.

He said an officer saw a Dodge pickup truck rolled on its side in front of the ConocoPhillips property near Centennial Drive and across the street from the La Quinta Inn and Suites.

“The officer immediately noticed that the driver, and the only occupant of the vehicle, perished at the scene,” Quinones said.

He said Artesia police turned the investigation over to the New Mexico State Police.

State Police had not released the driver’s name or cause of the crash as of Monday morning.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

