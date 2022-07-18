ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastern New Mexico University’s Suzanne Perez crowned Miss New Mexico

By Dailyn Wells
 4 days ago

PORTALES, N.M. ( KAMR/KCIT ) — Officials from Eastern New Mexico University (ENMU) announced that Suzanne Perez has been crowned Miss New Mexico on June 5. Perez will also be competing in the Miss USA Pagent in October.

According to the ENMU press release, Perez is a Master’s student in the Speech and Language Pathology program at ENMU.

“Ever since I started competing, Miss USA has always been my number one dream, said Perez.” I thought it was impossible for years, and now that it is coming true, Miss Universe is my dream.”

ENMU said Perez’s goal is to open a private practice clinic with physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech and language pathologists.

Perez was able to speak on the senate floor of the Philippines and advocate for disability rights. “Even though it is a pageant stereotype, said Perez.” I really am passionate about helping people with disabilities.”

Officials asked Perez why she chose to attend ENMU, Suzanne said, “I wanted a program that had hands-on experience, and I did a lot of research into the SLP program.” She explained that she likes the small campus community and is particularly grateful to Dr. Swift for her accessibility and responsiveness. “I hear so many horror stories about other programs, and knowing that I have an advisor who listens to me and answers my emails is important.”

For more information on Suzanne Perez being crowned, visit here .

