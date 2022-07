The show highlights the work of over 100 artists with connections to Leelanau County & covers a range of mediums. Proceeds support both the Leelanau Community Cultural Center’s general operations fund & the many artists who live full or part-time in Leelanau County. The opening reception takes place on Fri., June 22 from 5-8:30pm. It is a ticketed event with live music, a full bar & heavy appetizers by Island Thyme Catering. The exhibit will continue through Sunday, July 31.

LEELANAU COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO