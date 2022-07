AUSTIN, Texas — The Central Texas Food Bank is working hard to keep kids fed during the summer months, which is their highest time of need during the entire year. “Right now, the families we’re serving are facing an increased need, not only is school not in session so they don't have access to free or reduced meals, but the inflation is causing a dramatic change for our families,” said president and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank, Sari Vatske.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO