Area news in brief for July 19

By The Alliance Review
 4 days ago
WELLNESS DAY – Alliance Walmart will play host to a Wellness Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. During the event, customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as affordable immunizations like tetanus, hepatitis, HPV, COVID-19 and more. Select stores also will feature vision screenings.

ALLEY FESTIVAL – St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church in Jackson Township plans a Family Fun Festival at Louisville’s Umbrella Alley from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The event will include live music by Triple Play; a local “Beatles to Buffet” band; face-painting; mini car show, story time by Louisville Public Library; sand and water tables; gardening for kids by Anthony Pettiti Garden Center; duck race; and a safety experience by Louisville Police Department. At 11:40 a.m., there will be a mini-kids concert, featuring Pastor Andrew handing out free finger lights to all the kids. For more information, visit www.wherelovelives.org.

Related
whbc.com

OSP, SCSO: OVI Checkpoints Friday Night

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton post of the State Highway Patrol is setting up an OVI Checkpoint Friday night from 8 to 11. It happens on Mahoning Road NE near the roundabout intersection with 12th Street and The O’Jays Parkway. That’s near Cook’s Lagoon...
CANTON, OH
wqkt.com

New location coming for Holmes Co company

A Holmes County company is currently building its new headquarters. B & L Transport is currently located along US 62 near Winesburg. The company is working on a new location just south of Millersburg on South Washington Street. When completed it is expected to create 17 jobs . The company also is building a warehouse in Walnut Creek Township. The project is expected to cost $2.2 million.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Shoot for free at these 5 Ohio ranges, including 1 in Trumbull County

Ohio (WJW) — Whether you’re an experienced recreational shooter or just a beginner, next month you can visit any of Ohio’s premiere public shooting ranges for free. Free Range Day is offered through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as an opportunity to gain hands-on experience and instruction with firearms at no charge. The event provides a safe place to hone skills with rifles, shotguns, handguns and archery equipment.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
#Alliance Walmart#Hpv#Umbrella Alley#Louisville Public Library
ocj.com

Holmes County Steam & Engine Show marks 30 years in 2022

Steam engines, antique tractors, threshing machines and more will soon be rolling into Mt. Hope for the 30th annual Holmes County Steam & Engine Show. “This may be our biggest show yet,” said Melvin Wengerd., Holmes County Steam Engine Association president. “The $10,000 purse featured for our Thursday evening horse pull is the largest in the state and always attracts some of the greatest pulling teams around. A big thank you to Kaufman Realty/JR Miller for their sponsorship.”
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Campbell abused pig standing, rooting around at Ravenna Sanctuary

A Campbell couple had their first hearing in Campbell municipal court on Friday on animal abuse and other charges after police say they were keeping a 300-plus-pound pig in a “dungeon-like” basement of their home. Shawn Kline, 27, and Cortney Kline-Carnes, 35, are charged with animal cruelty, violations...
CAMPBELL, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County Sheriff announces sobriety checkpoint

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office announced today that they, alongside other members of the OVI Task Force, will be conducting sobriety checkpoints on Friday in Louisville. Sheriff George Maier said that officers will conduct a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment.
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Deadly Weekend on Area Highways

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was no doubt the deadliest weekend of the year so far on area highways. Six people were killed in six separate accidents across Stark County and its six contiguous counties. Two people were killed in Canton and Tuscarawas Township in Stark...
CANTON, OH
barbertonherald.com

US Air Force A-10 Demo Team coming to Akron

Once again, a family-oriented air show is returning to Akron-Fulton Airport this summer. The Props and Pistons Festival, August 13-14, offers an affordable and fun experience for the entire family. You will see flying demonstrations, aircraft on display, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) activities, and even a car show.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

What’s on Ohio’s Aug. 2 special primary election ballot? See what district you’re in and who’s running for state legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In case you haven’t heard – and it’s quite possible you have not – Ohio has another primary election coming up soon. The Aug. 2 election is Ohio’s second primary election of the year, a byproduct of redistricting, since unresolved legal challenges meant state House and Senate district maps weren’t ready when the election was supposed to be held in May. A federal court picked the maps in June, overruling an earlier Ohio Supreme Court decision that said they were illegally slanted in favor of Republicans under the new anti-gerrymandering rules voters added to the state constitution.
OHIO STATE
