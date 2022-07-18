Drivers can expect delays on I-250, I-270 in Madison County this week

West Highway 50 between Cambridge Boulevard and Walnut Street in O’Fallon will have a complete closure of traffic beginning Tuesday, July 12. Provided

Commuters who use Interstate 255 and I-270 in Madison County may experience some delays this week, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

Workers will be making improvements to overhead bridge structures, necessitating lane closures near Pontoon Beach. Only the right-hand lane will be closed on July 18 and 19.

Complete access to the road will be restored once the work is finished.

IDOT encourages drivers to use an alternative route when possible. Those driving on the interstate should be aware of workers, changes in signs and conditions, follow posted speed limits and refrain from using mobile devices.

Drivers can expect delays in traffic through the area.