Billings holds first Coffee with a Cop event

Adventure Scuba hosted a Scuba Petting Zoo in the Community Room of the Billings Public Library on Thursday. Guests were able to see and try on the equipment used for underwater scuba diving. The event also had VR headsets others could put on to get a firsthand look at what it is like being underwater without even getting wet. Dan Bakker, the owner of Adventure Scuba, had a presentation about all things scuba, showing how all the equipment is used and brought footage of the places he had previously scuba-dived. Bakken dived in several areas of Montana like the Big Horn Canyon, Glacier National Park, and the spires in Yellowstone National Park.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 13 HOURS AGO