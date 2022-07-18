ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siloam Springs, AR

Residents asked to conserve power in Siloam Springs

By Jacob Smith
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1njhQP_0gjdeOAp00

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Siloam Springs is asking residents to conserve power after Southwest Power Pool issued a conservative operations advisory for their 14-state area.

The issue comes from high temperatures causing residents to crank their air-conditioning units to the max.

According to a press release, generation and transmission operators have been provided instructions on applicable procedures, including reporting any limitations, fuel shortages or concerns. SPP says it will send additional information if necessary or as conditions change.

The following chart illustrates the relative severity of the Conservative Operations Advisory in effect Monday, July 18 from noon until 10 p.m.

Descriptions of common reliability events are provided below in increasing order of severity:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Frqv_0gjdeOAp00

The City asks its residents to work together to conserve power. Set your thermostat at 74 degrees, unplug major appliances, not in use, and turn off all lights not needed.

