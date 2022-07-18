ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth DMV on Bickford Pkwy closing for renovations

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
 4 days ago
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (Photo: 8News).

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth DMV Customer Service Center (CSC) at 6400 Bickford Parkway will be closed for about a month while it undergoes renovations.

The building is getting some upgrades to its interior, including a new countertop design to improve efficiency and customer flow, additional customer service windows and a fresh coat of paint.

The Portsmouth CSC will be temporarily closed beginning Sunday, July 24, with the goal of reopening on Monday, August 22.

Customers are encouraged to use alternative service options. The DMV offers more than 50 services online, at dmvNOW.com.

If you need in-person service, there are other options. Click here to make an appointment. DMV customer service centers are also available for walk-ins during office hours, but keep in mind that service is first come, first served.

