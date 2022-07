Maybe you feel helpless when you read another news story about the amount of plastic that has infiltrated our oceans. Or maybe you remember gazing in horror at the bright orange skies that permeated the West Coast as wildfires raged on last summer. Or, worse, maybe you or your loved ones have been personally displaced by a natural disaster in your own community. And maybe you can’t help but wonder if this really is the new “normal” and what—if anything—you can do about it. Many of us experience an ominous, understandable, and elusive feeling about the future of the planet and how that future could affect us and the generations to come.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 25 DAYS AGO