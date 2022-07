SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man with nearly 50 guns and five live grenades Thursday. Russell Fred Carter, 40, of Salinas, was being investigated for manufacturing and distributing firearms, according to deputies. When he was being arrested, deputies said they found evidence that firearms were being made at The post MCSO: Man arrested with grenades and nearly 50 guns in North Salinas appeared first on KION546.

7 DAYS AGO